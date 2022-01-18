Armour Comms announces Audit and Archive solution, Recall by Armour
‘Private Cloud’ audit and archive solution provides regulatory compliance for secure calls while preserving confidentiality and privacy of sensitive information
One of the key reasons that many organisations use Armour Mobile is to maintain complete privacy and security of communications.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms has announced the availability of Recall By Armour, an archiving and auditing solution for its secure communications products. Delivered as a secure service hosted on a private cloud, Recall by Armour solves the compliance conundrum of keeping sensitive calls secure, and still making the content available for audit purposes should the need arise. Communications that take place via Armour Mobile including messages, attachments and audio, are captured in their entirety within a centralised audit log, which can then be reviewed by authenticated auditors subject to strict security parameters. Recall, a proven service already used by several government departments, is designed specifically for organisations and enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services, legal and healthcare.
Recall by Armour directly addresses the issues of unofficial channels (such as consumer-grade apps like WhatsApp) being used for business or ministerial communications by providing an equally usable app, that has enterprise features such as:
• Centralised audit log
• All transmitted media (text, attachments and audio) are archived
• Tightly managed authorisation for audit access
• Individual encryption key for each user (limits auditor access according to investigative need)
• All access to audit files is itself audited
David Holman, Director at Armour Comms said; “One of the key reasons that many organisations use Armour Mobile is to maintain complete privacy and security of communications. However, in regulated industries, audit and archive capabilities are required to preserve evidence, and in the case of government, to respond to Freedom of Information requests. Providing the option for an auditor to access sensitive calls is in itself a security management conundrum for competitors, but is directly addressed with Recall by Armour.”
This latest development from Armour Comms comes hot on the heels of the technology preview of Unity by Armour, which was showcased at DSEI 2021. Unity works in conjunction with Armour Mobile extending its capabilities with secure video conferencing calls including new security features to combat the issues of ‘zoom-bombing’ and ghost (i.e. uninvited) callers who may eavesdrop on sensitive conversations.
