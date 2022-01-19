Business Standard News-Logo

Let the people out there know that you exist! Spread your wings to reach a global audience with BSN” — Bill Gibson

LONDON, ENGLAND, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSN (BUSINESS STANDARD NEWS) LAUNCHES PREMIUM PRESS RELEASE PUBLISHING SERVICE

In this New Year 2022, BSN has decided to launch a “Premium Press Release Publishing Service” to privilege the small & medium business owners to individual person to get featured on the BSN network.

Earlier the BSN had a different working structure, press releases were only submitted through specialized partnered news sites and channels; and also periodically fetched by the BSN editors through reputed sources and were reviewed and get published on the BSN. Now, with the launch of the BSN premium publishing service, every entity that is willing to distribute to a broad network can leverage the benefits.

GLOBAL COVERAGE

BSN has a reach of millions of people, including journalists, businesses, and industry professionals, along with a broad spectrum of newsreaders base spanning from researcher to a corporate employee of the companies.

BSN premium publishing service includes comprehensive distribution and syndication in all nations, as well as newspapers, media outlets, and content redistributors in the United States and Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

“Know the nerve of whom you are targeting and hit the target with BSN”

BENEFITS

Gain access to thousands of print and broadcast outlets, journalists, bloggers, financial portals, social media networks, websites and content syndication channels to help you reach your target audiences.

BSN premium has very competitive cost effective press release price and package offerings that benefit one who is willing to publish a single press release to one who wants to publish in a bulk.

Get targeted reach: - Know your audience better first and then let them know who you are.

Narrow down your distribution with BSN and optimize your results

WHOM : – Select the industry segment/ category specifically you want to target

WHERE: – Distribute to the desired locations globally (e.g. USA-->Region-->State)

WHEN : – Reach out to the audience when they are active and ready to look into; schedule a press release at your predefined time and get it published and distributed

Optimize on your own: - Create your client base wisely reaching millions of people seating at home, get the right audience who is waiting for you. Don’t wait for the right audience to come, knock on the right door and deliver what you have.

ABOUT BSN

BSN is an international online news portal, which also offers publishing platforms to global organizations and companies. BSN has a broad array of readers around the globe ranges from business leaders to corporate employees. Timely updated insights, spanning across wider segments from commodities to emerging and future market trends.

