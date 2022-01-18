7 Basic Criteria for SEO Ranking
SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. Although the fact of being the process of optimizing websites for giving results on search engines, it is not only based on what the search engines are asking for, but also on what people search themselves. It is about understanding the exact way what internet users are looking for, so that it can be crawled and ranked accordingly in search engines. As most users never go beyond the Google results page (SERP), it is vital for a website to be among those results.
Websites that follow the basic SEO rules seem to have not only more traffic but also more sales. Read below the 7 basic criteria for SEO ranking.
1. Keywords – In the past, keywords were at the top of the factors that determined the position of a website in the SERPs. But this happened in the past. Google used to rank a page higher because it listed a particular keyword more often than other websites. Instead, Google nowadays focuses on the quality of each site and on meeting the needs of its users. This does not mean that keywords are no longer relevant, but using a particular keyword as many times as possible will get nowhere. There are many other techniques to help in ranking higher into the search engines. Below are 6 basic criteria for SEO ranking that anyone can follow in order to create the basis for increased website views.
2. Backlinks - The type of links that direct visitors to other websites and vice versa. If another company links a site to its own, it means that it trusts this page, but also the content, so that it links directly to it. This way a website can look trustworthy both to the search engines and to the users of the other websites. It is also important to remember choosing reputable sites to link to, as search engines crawl and reward or punish websites, depending on their content, to avoid redirecting users to unwanted content. Therefore, backlinks are a vote of confidence in a site as the more relevant and credible it is, the more backlinks it will have earned.
3. Website security - In 2014, in order to make the Internet a safer place for its users, Google updated its security policy. Since then, sites have been split into "HTTP" and "HTTPS". The second thing into the URL shows that the site is secure, so Google favors these sites in terms of ranking in search results. In case a page is not secure and something goes wrong, it will be immediately noticed by Google, which will not only affect the overall position in the SERPs, but will also drive away users since the moment they find that they are in an unsafe environment.
4. Content scope - The length of an article is one of the first things to be noticed for internet users, as they visit a website. But what is the right number of words that will lead to the best ranking of a website? The answer is that there is no correct answer. According to Paramarketing.org SEO Agency, the ideal number of words is around 2000 for the first page of a site and 1000 for the others. But Google does not rank websites based solely on this number. It is a fact that the pages that rank higher in search engines, is the one to have more content on average, as long as it is well written and clear. Therefore, the main goal is focusing on the best user experience and providing quality and comprehensive content, but also a satisfactory amount of text.
5. Website traffic - One way in understanding the size of a website's popularity is the number of hits. Visitors can find a site in many ways, such as organic search, paid ads, social media, direct visits, referrals and newsletters. A site's total traffic does not play a major role in search engine rankings. However, traffic is still an important SEO parameter to consider. Thus, it seems that Google ranks higher the most popular websites and consequently the websites with the most direct traffic.
However, this does not mean that we should only focus to organic factors. Creating a strong image for a company can attract a significant number of direct visits to a site, so it is just as important as the 7 basic criteria for SEO ranking.
6. User behavior - Patterns that result from user behavior, helps Google to determine a site's ranking. Some examples of these behaviors are the bounce rate, meaning the time a user spends navigating into a site, and how many of the site pages, the user opens per session. Pages with low bounce rates appear to rank higher in search engines, as this indicates that users trust your content, while pages with lower rankings appear to be less relevant to what a user is looking for.
In terms of how much time users spend browsing a site, it seems that as higher-ranking pages do have, they tend to be more trustworthy and then users tend to spend more time than on lower ranking pages. Similarly, the number of pages per session depends on whether or not users trust a site enough to navigate to more than one of its pages. By considering how Google translates these behaviors, it can be figured which pages on a site resonate and which do not. Then, the necessary actions could be taken based on the results.
7. On-page SEO - How do the other of the 7 basic criteria for SEO ranking differ from the last one? Although the importance of keywords in SEO practices has been overestimated, their use will never cease to be an integral part of SEO. Using a particular word as many times as possible on a page will not get anywhere. It is an outdated tactic that can no longer fool the search engines. Prudent use of keywords in page titles, meta descriptions and generally in the bodies of a page text is definitely beneficial, but will not have a strong impact on your ranking.
Also, in some cases, there is a need for visual support like videos and images. Although their presence will not help in higher ranking, it will help in supporting every type of content and making a more trusted site into user eyes.
Have in mind that SEO tactics constantly changing! So, keep up with the new SEO practices that appear in every period, otherwise the ranking of a site will be at the bottom of SERPs in no time.
