All About Link Building Strategy in SEO
If you have a website and want to increase sales, you should get to the first page of Google with some of the keywords that your customers use to find your service or product on the internet.”LARISSA, THESSALY, GREECE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn the definition of link building, in orders of the various technical factors to be taken into account in every website strategy. Follow the terms of basic mindset, in order to every link building actions that are being taken to be even more effective in SEO.
Definition of Link Building - Link Building is the process of creating new links between other websites and a single page of the owner’s site. More simply, it is a way of approaching various sites, blogs and even e-shops. This happens as a try out to mention the advertising site and this reference is made in the form of hyperlinks called backlinks.
Definition of backlinks - Backlinks are defined as "votes of confidence". The more backlinks or "trust votes" a site has, the more Google will trust this site to include it in its search results. A backlink can be a link from a banner that will include an image with a company’s logo. Alternatively, it could be also an article that includes the company's profile or a specific product or service provided, or even a link from a comment to a blog related to a site's commercial activity.
Things to look in a link building strategy – Knowing about SEO and Link Building, the ideal condition during the process of building links, is all the backlinks to come to the owner's site in a natural or better an organic way, as defined by Google itself, without risking a penalty. The way for this factor to be achieved is choosing reliable sites, with topics related to the object of the owner's site, to refer to the content of it. Finally, the anchor text of the hyperlinks must have different forms, giving a natural and not sophisticated substance to the site.
Relevance and Reliability of the website in Knowing about Seo and Link Building - A key element that should be emphasized, is the relevance of the site that is approached related to the object of the client's site.
It is not right for a customer to trade for example anatomical shoes and for the SEO agent to approach a site that deals with different topics such as furniture. An ideal goal is to approach a site that talks about the use of anatomical shoes. The relevance of the topic plays an important role in Google and is taken into account for the organic ranking of the website in search results.
Kind of links that can be built – There are various forms of links that can be build, but before talking about the types of links, a thing to be clarified is the meaning of the anchor text, which can differently shape the entire link. Anchor text, is the set of visible characters and words that appear in the form of hyperlinks to link a document, image or web page, to another web page. The anchor text should be different from the rest of the text font and that is usually found with underlined and bold characters.
Various types of links to be build – Some of the various types of links to be used in SEO and Link Building, are:
• Branded Links, links with anchor text to a Customer's Brand
• Keyword Links, defining in an anchor text a specific keyword to target in SEO for a specific category
• Keywords without a hyperlink
• Generalized call to action buttons such as "read more" or "click here"
It is very important during the link building strategy to have a variety of links & anchor text, which should be utilized in as many forms & variations as possible. In this way, the natural and varied reporting of a site is achieved in the eyes of Google. Taking into account all the above technical parameters, everyone should be able of devising a successful link building strategy in SEO. But because of the fact that everything starts with the communication with other sites, special attention should be paid to the way and the components that the communication will contain.
Link Building & Communication - Whether it is an oral or written approach, when asking for other sites to talk about the owner’s one, have in mind the following rules:
• why it is worth contacting this contact
• what form does the cooperation has
• value that the one who will speak for us, is going to gain
Given an example, in case of wanting to talk to the content publisher of a news site, or to someone that writes articles on a personal blog, in both cases there should be clarity about the style and content of the text that want to be published, meaning the owner’s site. A key communication that should be included is the "feeling of reciprocity". Talking about the one who will talk about us, to know that he will gain value through the cooperation that is going to start, for example, increase traffic due to a strong brand.
In order to carry out a successful link building strategy in SEO, a new & enriched interpretation must be given to the term Link Building as follows: Link Building is not just about building trusted, reliable & natural organic backlinks to a site, but it also concerns the process of creating relationships with other site owners, related to our subject who want to link our site with theirs, so that the content offers value to theirs.
