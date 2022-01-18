One of 12.3 million women-owned business owners — introducing the woman behind midwest's Cookies & Dreams

DAVENPORT, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to small businesses, one could argue that the Midwest is best. According to BoostSuite, there are 272,555 small businesses in the state of Iowa alone, accounting for 99.3% of all businesses in the state. Among them is Cookies & Dreams, owned by Stephanie Sellers.

Her story starts in 1994, when she first started baking with her long time baby-sitter (Mimi). Several local 4-H competitions at the county fair later, and after taking the traditional, college route, Stephanie took her very first entry level job at a bank, just in time for the financial crisis, a mere three weeks later. She created her first business, but with life’s overwhelm, ended up selling it and entering the financial sector.

"Our mission transcends the pounds of butter, flour & sugar that go into each batch of dough — it's about bringing happiness, joy, connection & experience into the lives of our community & the nation," says Sellers.

Cookies & Dreams now has multiple locations throughout the Midwest, with more on the way — she’s even crossing state lines, with new locations in Illinois. She also happily ships to all 50 states, though not to PO boxes.

In addition to filling bellies with delicious cookies, Stephanie is on a mission to help other Midwest businesses, by actively seeking out opportunities to collaborate with Midwest businesses, especially those owned by women. This soon-to-be first-time mom mom will welcome her firstborn in early 2022, and is excited to continue expanding her businesses throughout her beloved Midwest.

Want to hear more of Stephanie’s story? Want to sample her amazing, sweet-yet-sassy cookies? She’s a great interview and has quite the story to tell.

Learn more at idreamaboutcookies.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: