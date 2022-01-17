Governor Dunleavy Issues a Statement about the Beginning of Session

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy released the following statement about the beginning of session:

“Tomorrow marks the first day of Legislative Session. I’m glad that we are all here to focus on improving Alaskans’ lives. Let’s keep our constituents’ needs in mind over these next 120 days and concentrate on getting things done here in Juneau. We have a lot to do in a short period of time.

People have been watching elected officials talk about their issues but taking little action to address them. After a year that saw major economic disruptions, closed schools, and pandemic challenges, Alaskans saw 4 special sessions being held that came no closer to addressing our state’s financial future. This session must progress us further to our goals.

Right now, people around Alaska are paying higher prices for everything – groceries, gas and other essentials – with inflation at a 40-year high. We need to do the right thing for Alaskans during this session. Resolving the permanent fund dividend issue has been a priority for my administration, but more than that, it’s what Alaskans expect, deserve and need. I encourage Senate Finance chairs to hold hearings on my administration’s PFD 50/50 plan – offer alternatives, amend it, follow it, but do not ignore it.

Let’s come together to strengthen the State for our people. Together, we can make Alaska safer, lower the cost of energy, defend Alaska from federal overreach and create more opportunities for Alaskans.”

###