EDTECH WORLD 2022, The Leading Education Technology Conference for Elearning, to be held on May 30-31, in London UK.

EdTech WORLD FORUM 2022 is the world's leading educational technology conference”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDTECH WORLD, the educational technology conference for elearning, announces 2022 dates in London, UK.
Key themes on edtech, elearning, digitallearning, AR, VR, bid data, analytics, K12, higher education, executive education, AI (Artificial Intelligence), GameFi, online learning, educational technology, edtech platforms, edtech startups, edtech companies, and educational institutions, university and schools.
The EDTECH WORLD FORUM 2022 (https://edtechconferences.london), the leading educational technology conference for elearning, today announced that the EdTech conference 2022 will take place in-person, in London, United Kingdom (UK) on May 30-31, 2022.
Registration for the EDTECH WORLD FORUM 2022 is now open
BOOK NOW: – https://edtechconferences.london/register/
EDTECH WORLD FORUM 2022 will focus on the growing intersection between EdTech, AI (Artificial Intelligence), EdTech Platforms, Apps, GameFi, Online Learning, AR, VR, Metaverse and Virtual Learning.
In 2021, EDTECH WORLD FORUM 2022 had keynotes from Harvard University, Google, Microsoft, Harrow Schools, University of London, University of Bournemouth and many more!
EDTECH WORLD FORUM 2022 in London, UK, Europe will focus on key themes such as:
EdTech Platforms
Digital Learning
Online Learning
Internet of Things (IoT),
AI Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
Big Data Analytics,
EdTech Startups
GameFi
Cybersecurity
AI Algorithms
Metaverse
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
About the EDTECH WORLD FORUM 2022:
EdTech Conference 2022 in London is the EdTech World Forum 2022 as one of leading education technology EdTech events based in London, UK. EdTech World Forum aims to be a leading global education conference in London. For more info visit: https://edtechconferences.london
