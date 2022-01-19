Announcing National Hugging Day™ Friday January 21, 2022 and The Most Huggable of 2022

NHD Group

Now globally observed, National Hugging Day™ was established to encourage family and friends to consensually hug improving overall well-being.

I think hugs are very important nowadays. I think it's a way for us to say to our fellow humans we see each other, we're there for each other, and we care for each other.” — Jason Ritter, Actor

CARO, MICHIGAN, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Hugging Day™, (occasionally shortened to Hug Day, National Hug Day, International and Global Hug Day), was first widely celebrated in 1986 after being published in "Chase's Calendar of Annual Events." Kevin Zaborney is the creator of the observance. Since that time, National Hugging Day™ has continued to grow internationally (USA, Canada, Brazil, Australia, UK and Ireland, Germany, Bulgaria, Georgia, Sweden, Spain, France, Russia, South Africa, as examples).

Reasonable care should be taken with those who are either uncomfortable with public affection or their reaction to a hug is unknown. In those situations, it is advised to ask first before hugging and exchange consent. There is an abundance of past and current research available that finds positive touch, such as hugging, improves one's physical, emotional and spiritual health. Embrace National Hugging Day™ every day!

In recognition of those who are making this difference by promoting the power of hugs:

Official Announcement: “THE MOST HUGGABLE OF 2022”

*The band "G AND THE JOLLY CUCUMBERS" recently released The Most Huggable Song/Single "Wrap My Arms Around You." The song promotes the power of hugs and encompasses everything National Hugging Day™ is about. The group is made up of current “Air Supply” band members and self-described huggers Graham Russell (lead vocals/guitar/song writer), Mirko Tessandori (piano/vocals/music director), and Doug Gild (bass/vocals). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlvWJkWBuWk

*Adam King, 7 years old from East Cork, Ireland, was born with a rare genetic condition Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI for short). Adam has the most severe form of this condition (Type III) compatible with life. Adam has become an inspiration to many in his determination to be a role model for people with additional needs and achieve his dream of being a NASA CAPCOM. Adam and his family believe in adventures with a difference, and Adam constantly strives to achieve new ways to break glass ceilings through projects such as “Adam Loves Adventure” an animated series in development with Kavaleer Productions in Ireland.

In 2019 Adam appeared as one of many younger guests on the The Late Late Toy Show™ . This is an annual tradition where RTÉ, the national broadcaster of Ireland, turn over their flagship TV show to kids to test toys, raise spirits and mark the beginning of Christmas. Adam introduced the world to a beautiful hug he had drawn to stay closer to his teacher and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic. Adam’s hug and the story of why he drew it resonated with people far and wide. Overnight Adam and his hug received global recognition including connections with NASA, Chris Hadfield and a special flight for his hug in space by Virgin Galactic. Adam even received a letter from American President, Joe Biden! The wonderful story of Adam and his virtual hug inspired his Dad, David, to write a children's book, A Hug for You, which won Irish Junior Children's Book of the Year and was shortlisted for overall Irish Book of the Year 2021.

Recognising the need for Adam's message, Adam and his family decided to share his virtual hug with the world. To meet peoples' need for connection whilst also supporting two charities close to Adam's heart, Adam's Virtual Hug (©Adam King, 2020) was made available to the public as a charity card for Children’s Health Foundation at Templestreet in Dublin, and CUH Children’s Charity in Cork. The card would go on to raise over $280k.

Adam continues to spread his message of kindness and connection worldwide through various projects with Adam’s Virtual Hug © #adamsvirtualhug and is delighted to mark National Hugging Day™ in Ireland by sharing his hug nationwide on the day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJdoBxlZtyc

For all engagement or commercial collaborations please contact Cadence PR on juelie@cadencepr.ie

Wrap My Arms Around You