CarltonOne achieves 10 million tree milestone
Unique eco-action business model converts millions of employee engagement and sales incentive actions into funding to plant and protect 10 million trees.
We believe that purpose powers performance. By enabling companies to inspire employees, sales teams and customers with eco-action, we unlock greater loyalty and engagement.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarltonOne Engagement has today achieved a major eco-action milestone by funding the planting of its 10 millionth tree. Starting just 20 months ago, CarltonOne launched their first eco-action project to turn every transaction on their employee engagement platforms into funding for tree planting.
As of today, in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, they have funded 10 million trees and mangroves across Madagascar, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia and Mozambique.
“We believe that purpose powers performance. By enabling companies to inspire employees, sales teams and customers with eco-action, we unlock greater loyalty and engagement. That’s why every transaction in all of our programs funds the planting of trees to help fight climate change,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “In less than 2 years with Eden Reforestation, we’re thrilled to achieve this 10 million tree milestone. In 2022, we’re planning to rapidly accelerate our funding as we add more clients, more transactions and new ways to turn member actions into eco-action.”
Removing 480 million lbs. of dangerous atmospheric carbon
By funding 10 million trees, CarltonOne is initiating a natural carbon sequestration process that will absorb and store 480 million pounds of carbon dioxide. Planting trees is one of the best eco-weapons we have against atmospheric climate change.
Trees offer more than just a natural way to store carbon from the atmosphere. They provide safe harbor for native animals, insects, pollinators and plants. New forests protect local ecosystems against extreme weather events triggered by climate change. Roots stabilize soil against landslides and mangroves protect beachfronts from erosion and damaging storm surges.
About CarltonOne Engagement
CarltonOne Engagement is a purpose-powered engagement platform that creates B2B social recognition, customer loyalty, rewards and sales/channel incentive programs. With the goal to make every moment matter, the company offers Power2Motivate — a customizable enterprise and SMB engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — A global supply chain enabling customized AI-personalized storefronts of over 10 million rewards across 185 countries; and Kart — a free shop and save benefit for employers. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne’s Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 50 million trees this year and 100 million trees every year by the end of 2023, and protect our planet’s air, oceans, soil and species. For more information, visit eco.carltonone.com.
