“One Minutes” (15 per side)
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 5:45 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider a bill listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspension (1 bill)
S. 2959 – Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act (Sen. Thune – Education and Labor)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.