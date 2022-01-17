THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 5:45 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider a bill listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspension (1 bill) S. 2959 – Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act (Sen. Thune – Education and Labor)