Angelena Bonet Wins 'Grand Prix | Best Woman Director' 2021 Overall Season in Turkey for her film CHANGE THE WORLD
Australian filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian, Bonet, wins the coveted Annual Award at the Nicomedia International Bi-Monthly Film Awards in Turkey.
I made this film after miraculously surviving the violent crime so winning the 'Best Female Director' award for 2021 is literally a dream come true! No words can express my gratitude and appreciation.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian born singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has won the coveted ‘Grand Prix | Best Female Director’ 2021 Overall Season for her documentary “Change The World” at the Nicomedia International Bi-Monthly Film Awards in Turkey. Bonet’s biopic short film, which she produced in its entirety, has won more than 300 film festival awards worldwide. The inspiring film recently screened in Brazil, Sweden and Canada and she has been the recipient of many special awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the ‘Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders International Film Festival in The Bahamas. This overall award for 2021 is important for Bonet as she beat female directors from 5 continents, 34 countries where a total of 201 films were submitted. Her film has gone global and her voice and personal story is inspiring and resonating in every culture. Angelena's original soundtrack has also won numerous film awards. Her songs features exceptional lyrics and a powerful message. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as "I Am Woman", Disney's "Cinderella", George Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron.
— Angelena Bonet
As a global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena is a voice for those who cannot speak, or those struggling to heal. Angelena recently released "Change The World" on Vimeo On Demand. Domestic violence has risen exponentially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are definitely not alone or forgotten. Now empowered by the crime that almost took her life, Angelena is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women. With a fierce commitment to helping victims heal and take back their life, she brings to bear a multitude of talents, wisdom and personal experience. Only from the depths of her despair and darkest days has she truly found her voice and the courage to share about her experiences and to speak out. After surviving the life-changing crime in 2012, Angelena wanted to make a difference in the world and shed light on issues humanity is yet to resolve and generally swept under the carpet. Violence against women has been a hidden disease in every culture since time immemorial and was already a silent global epidemic before our current global pandemic began.
Before the #MeToo movement had begun, Angelena chose to go public with her story and decided to create her production company, Crystal Heart Productions, in Toronto in 2014. She had the intention of interviewing women and girls all around the world and from all walks of life for an online talk show "Heart Of The Matter", and thus allowing women’s voices to be heard. She then included interviews with women's rights leaders such as President Obama's Women's Equality Advisor Tina Tchen, Tony award-winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler, CEO of Canadian Women's Foundation, Paulette Senior and Australian Journalist, Tracey Spicer, to name a few in her sequel "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" in the documentary tetralogy she has released on Vimeo On Demand which has won numerous film festival awards worldwide. Bonet has also served as the Australian Ambassador for World Mental Health Day, an official blogger for OXFAM, a public speaker at V Day One Billion Rising Organization events, a current member of the RAINN Organization Speaker Bureau in Washington D.C. and also raises awareness and funds through her non-profit organization, Crystal Heart Foundation. Her mission is to support charities that are in alignment with ending of violence against women and supporting survivors’ recovery from PTSD and has also created a non-profit web series "The Angelena Bonet Show". She sends a powerful message of self-love and healing through her documentary films as well as her singing, songwriting, public speaking engagements and her non-profit work. Based on her life experiences and connections with people from all walks of life, Angelena tells us “it is crystal clear to me that love and forgiveness really are the keys. They can and do conquer all”.
NBMFA is a film awards organization which is held as bi-monthly periods. Each applied film in each period is considered a nominee for its own category and each submitters receives a nominee laurel. At the end of the 2 month period, the winning films in each category are selected from these nominees. They understand the difficulties independent filmmakers face to have a fully analyzed project. They accept films produced in all genres and treat all films equally, knowing that completing a film requires a lot of hard work and effort and they want to crown your valuable effort.
For more information - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAngelenaBonetShow
Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other