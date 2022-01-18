Sonablate Corp. signed exclusive distribution agreement with CanAm Scientific for the Gulf Cooperation Council territory
We look forward to partnering with CanAm Scientific and Albwardy Investment Group to bring Sonablate® HIFU to patients throughout the Middle East”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, announces an exclusive distributor agreement with CanAm Scientific in association with Albwardy Investment Group for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) territory including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
“We look forward to partnering with CanAm Scientific and Albwardy Investment Group, both of whom have extensive track records of commercialization success in multiple industries, to bring Sonablate® HIFU to patients throughout the Middle East,” said Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp.
“CanAm Scientific and Albwardy Investment Group strongly believe that this technology will change the lives of thousands upon thousands of men in the region. The preservation of a man’s quality of life and the minimally invasive approach of the Sonablate perfectly aligns with the type of legacy CanAm Scientific wants to create in the region,” said Anthony Travonti, CEO of CanAm Scientific. “The positive response from most of the major hospitals in the region wanting to meet with us at Arab Health has been very encouraging,” added Travonti.
Additionally, Sonablate Corp. in partnership with CanAm Scientific and Albwardy Investment Group will be exhibiting and debuting the Sonablate device at Arab Health in Dubai between January 24-27, 2022. Arab Health is the leading medical equipment exhibition in the Middle East, hosting over 56,000 attendees from over 60 countries.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S and NMPA clearance in China; and Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
About CanAm Scientific / CanAm Medical
CanAm Scientific/CanAm Medical is a global leader in the technology, supply and manufacturing industry,
committed to serving the evolving needs of the international community. Led by an experienced management team with deep partnerships in the Middle East, CanAm Scientific boasts consistent focus on manufacturing and providing innovative products, superior service amongst its diverse portfolio which includes PPE, surface disinfectants, fire prevention coatings, and medical instrumentation.
CanAm Scientific supplies its domestic & international customers with technology that conforms to clearly established requirements and performance standards to offer the latest PPE technologies in fighting infection and pathogens with no harmful effects on the environment, revolutionizing the way the world builds, cleans, and protects. CanAm also counts on its scientific labs to continue to produce new products to meet new demands on health and safety. Throughout 30 years of business, CanAm via its active partnerships has established offices in Dubai, U.A.E., Duns U.K., Marbella Spain, Holasice Czech Republic, Toronto Canada, and Detroit USA. For more information about CanAm Scientific, visit www.canamscientific.com
Media Contacts:
Sonablate Corp.
Nicole Hill
nicolehill@sonablate.com
CanAm Scientific
Anthony Travonti-CEO
AnthonyTravonti@gmail.com
