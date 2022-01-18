Mike’s Rides for Lives to Give Away Car January 28
The car will be donated to someone in dire need of a vehicleBREMERTON, WASH., UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 28th at 6:00 p.m., Mike Columbus, a car salesman at the West Hills Autoplex in Bremerton, Washington, will fulfill a lifelong dream of providing a free car to someone in serious need of a vehicle. The donation is made possible through Mike’s Rides for Lives.
Columbus has been selling cars for over 25 years and has a passion for the automotive industry. He is a thought leader, speaker and top salesperson for Haselwood Automotive Group; he is passionate about heart-based selling; and is working to change the sales culture one business at a time.
Columbus was inspired to found Mike’s Rides for Lives, a nonprofit charitable organization, to help people in the community with a dire need of a vehicle. The foundation’s mission is to provide one vehicle a year to someone in need. Columbus donates a portion of every vehicle sale to the foundation.
Many people cannot afford the cost of transportation and need to receive medical treatment or get to work, but do not have the funds or means to purchase a vehicle. They need a permanent solution to their transportation needs. For people located in the Puget Sound who need to travel to Seattle for treatments, primarily by ferry, they often find themselves in a dire financial crisis, forced to choose between paying their rent or receiving treatment.
Columbus had the idea for the car giveaway while his dealership was shut down due to the pandemic. He met many people throughout 2020 who needed a vehicle to get to work or the doctor or for other essential reasons. Each person left a mark in his life.
“With my donation, a matched donation from the Haselwood Family Foundation, and donations from other generous contributors, we can furnish someone with a reliable vehicle,” said Columbus. “My hope is that Mike’s Rides for Lives becomes an annual event that provides disadvantaged people with reliable transportation.”
To learn more about Mike’s Rides for Lives, visit mikeridesforlives.org or come see Columbus at the West Hills Autoplex.
