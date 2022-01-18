Gardens of Coffee Announces Launch of Premium Coffee Subscription Company
Exclusive new varietal coffee monthly subscription offer now available and will be delivered directly to your doorstepLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardens of Coffee, the premier coffee roasters in the UK that roast its coffee beans with hot air, today announced its exciting new subscription service with preferred monthly prices on varietals and blends. Gardens of Coffee is mindful of the origins of coffees and pays considerable respect to ethical growers and importers. The coffee company is dedicated to its customers enjoying the best cup of coffee they have ever tasted thanks to premium beans roasted to the highest standard.
The coffee company makes it easy for customers to enjoy the perfect cup of coffee at home, offering a special subscription for regular monthly delivery of its delicious brews. Coffee lovers can try one or more varieties of coffee before deciding on a monthly subscription or may choose to have a different coffee delivered every month. Customers are invited to create an account on the website and “wait for the best coffee you’ve ever tried.” Gardens of Coffee is dedicated to the philosophy of focusing on all aspects of wellness.
“Gardens of Coffee uses a specialized roasting machine that uses hot air to roast the best beans from Brazil, Honduras and Colombia,” said owner and co-founder Ross Farrow. “This specialized method protects the beans during the roasting process, preventing the coffee beans from burning. Hot air roasting provides a cleaner taste to every sip you take. We have minute-by-minute control over the entire roasting process and the result is the best and most delicious coffee every time. The process is also more ecologically friendly than using a traditional drum roaster, as it consumes less energy and emits less smoke.”
Co-Founder Magda Cykowska explained, “We rely on cooperation and close relations with importers from South America and Central America. Every step of production is essential, from the bean harvests, washing of fresh beans and the best methods of drying. The care of the coffee is carried out locally by the farmers and their families using proprietary, ancient methods to protect the integrity of the beans, resulting in the best cup of coffee you will ever experience.”
Gardens of Coffee carefully consider the entire journey taken by its coffee. The team has researched and partnered with ethical growers and importers. There are substantial factors beyond just selling the raw materials. The company will only support farmers and growers who care for the ecological and fair-trade development of plantations. All involved must support growers and local communities in the countries of origin.
The SCA, a governing body for coffee grain quality, has awarded Gardens of Coffee a score of 80 out of 100, considered excellent for specialty grains.
For more information and to sign up for special coffee subscription offers from Gardens of Coffee, visit coffeebygardens.com.
