Community Labor Partnership Brings Workers and Community Members Together
Labor Logistics Network puts people to work displaced by Covid.UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the onset of COVID-19, when businesses nationwide were slamming their doors a new business emerged to answer the question, “Where can I find work?” Firmly believing that anyone who wanted to work should not be denied the opportunity, Community Labor Partnership found a way to put motivated people to work, while providing a service to the community: providing moving help, yardwork and painting gigs to people across the country.
A good business sets out to create a solution to a problem. How well a company solves the problem partly determines the success or failure of that business. “Good help is hard to find,” is the consumer problem Community Labor Partnership set out to solve, and it’s off to quite a start. Since its inception in August of 2020, Community Labor Partnership has dispatched workers to over 7,000 jobs across 40 states in 131 cities. Community Labor Partnership has a full-time staff of 23 employees and over 15,000 workers signed up nationwide. Community Labor Partnership currently has the capability to dispatch workers in 131 cities across the country with as little as 3 hours notice.
Community Labor Partnership is a rapidly growing company, having executed more than half their contracted jobs in the last 3 months. Its strengths lie in managing an extensive worker database, its worker vetting and rating system, and their top notch development team who are constantly upgrading and improving the companies proprietary systems and software to keep up with growing business demands and worker quality assurance.
Community Labor Partnership is a family-owned company. Nicholas McCullough, Co-Owner and Founder, came up with the idea for Community Labor Partnership from his own experience working odd jobs to support his wife and 6 children. He found there was no shortage in the number of consumers needing assistance with small labor projects, but no go-to place for them to go for help. “You can go on Craigslist and take your chances there, or you can hire a professional moving company or landscape company that will charge you quite a bit. There is nothing in-between where you can depend on quality labor at an affordable price.” His solution was to create an unparalleled nationwide labor network of well-vetted workers from all walks of life. Community Labor Partnership recruits professional laborers looking to pick up some extra work, as well as students and other everyday people who are looking to break a sweat and make extra income.
Nicholas Mccullough
Community Labor Partnership
+1 805-742-6084
email us here