Concierge Auctions Announces January/February Auction Lineup of over $368 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Concierge Auctions has released its January/February lineup of over $368 million of luxury properties spanning 6 countries and 3 U.S. states—most No Reserve.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offerings include The One, America’s most expensive and largest residence, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme; Project Y910, a rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest superyacht presently under construction with a team of architects, engineers, and designers available to curate your vision; a 28-plus acre oceanfront opportunity for development along Oahu’s North Shore; an Andalusian cortijo with a three-hectare enclosed complex featuring five independent buildings; a luxurious villa on one of the Caribbean's most exclusive islands; and a resort-style estate designed by renowned architect Lucky Bennett in the exclusive Keaolani gated community.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

The One, America's Most Expensive & Largest Residence | Bel Air, CA

Bid February 28–March 3

An estate for the ages, The One is an oasis beyond compare perched high above of the City of Angels, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme. Never before listed for sale, the property listed for $295 million. Multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates have teamed together to conduct the sale of The One and will work in cooperation with Concierge Auctions, who will manage the auction, all as hired parties in the sale of this once-in-a-lifetime gargantuan estate.

The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The One is a work of art set on 3.8 acres appearing to float above the very city of Los Angeles itself. Ten years in the making, the estate is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world. A home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles, cementing The One in a class of its own. It also offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams. Surrounded on three sides with a shimmering moat of water, the property is spread over a jaw-dropping 105,000-square-feet. Five vast pools and incredible water features treat the senses indoors and out. Every imaginable amenity creates incomparable comfort and appeal: a massive nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot private outdoor running track with a glass-walled view of the city, and private Dolby Digital theater seating 40+ barely skim the list. Each room is meticulously decorated with a neutral palette that pays homage to the stunning landscape and keeps the entire estate cohesive despite its staggering scale, combining luxury with intimacy in the most meticulous manner.

A short-list of just some of the incredible additional features include numerous custom-curated artworks including a rotating custom statue in the grand foyer by Mike Fields, a butterfly installation by Stephen Wilson, and a custom sculpture from Italian glass artist Simone Cenedese, all for sale separately; private two-story library/office with a balcony, custom-made LED and black hand-lacquered built-ins from Italy, and water features touching three windowed walls; VIP area in the exclusive nightclub; main pool with infinity edge on three sides and massive deck, spa, and covered entertaining space; spanning yard with thirty-foot-high palms; three-bedroom guest house with floor-to-ceiling windows, an Oto Murano chandelier by Vistosi, and parquet flooring; custom bar with smoked-mirror backsplash and marble countertops and cigar lounge; four-lane bowling alley; putting green; wellness center and gym with Technogym equipment and 64-foot indoor pool; juice bar; philanthropy pavilion; tennis court; 10,000-bottle wine cellar; 30-plus car garage with two car display turntables—and so much more.

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy

Bid Now–March 31

A rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest super yacht presently under construction and a potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world, designed to one’s own taste. With a current high bid of €1.5 million, the yacht will auction No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting.

Designed by naval architect Robert McFarlane of McFarlane ShipDesign and architects Cor D. Rover, Andrew Winch and Oliver Stirling and ready for outfitting by Fincantieri Trieste, the world's largest shipbuilding groups known for diversification and innovation, Project Y910 is sustainable development at heart. The 120-meter luxury project “recycles” an existing ice class hull, by lengthening it, adding a complete new aluminum superstructure and a hybrid diesel electric propulsion to deliver a brand-new concept. The hull and superstructure are all but finished, and what remains is the luxurious interior and deck amenities, including the possibility of up to 18 staterooms and all common areas with accommodation for up to 36 guests and 50 crew members.

“Perhaps what makes Y910 unique is, not only that it’s one of the largest mega yachts in the world today, but due to the Ice Class 1A hull it is capable of cruising in challenging latitudes in total safety, allowing great exploration for all kinds of tastes,” stated Jack Mahoney of Boathouse Auctions. “At approximately 6,000 gross tons, Project Y910 hosts significant interior and exterior volumes. With a thousand possibilities for complete personalization, the new owner can give life to a unique yachting project, an explorer luxury megayacht, a private superyacht, a charter and event dedicated superyacht, or a luxury resort residence.”

“A dedicated team of engineers, architects, and designers are available to make the new owner’s dream a reality,” stated Althaus. “With a significant stage of completion thus far, the predicted delivery from the signature of the contract is just 18 months—significantly less time than 4 to 5 years when starting from scratch.”

Project Y910 additionally offers more than 25,000sf/2370m2 of accommodation and entertaining space, with more than 14,000sf/1360m2 of open space. Renderings/plans feature two pools (75sf/7m2 and 86sf/8m2) offering spacious gathering spots to soak up the sun and enjoy the scenery; two helipads; a helicopter lift/hangar; four tender garages to shuttle guests to and from shore in style; a large owner’s apartment on deck 6; two VIP apartments on deck 5, and 15 additional double-berth cabins on deck 4. Onboard garages will accommodate any type of vehicles, including all-terrain bikes, mini mokes, large SUVs, and a landing craft for their shuttle to/from shore.

Marconi Station | North Shore, Oahu, HI

Bid January 21–28

Set along Oahu's famous North Shore, Marconi Station, a 28-plus acre oceanfront opportunity for development, will auction in cooperation with listing agents Matt Beall of Hawaii Life and Anthony Provenzano and Matt Davis of Cushman & Wakefield ChaneyBrooks. Currently listed for $15 million, the estate will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We are glad to once again be partnering with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this incredible property,” stated Matt Beall, Listing Agent. “Perfectly suited for auction and an end user’s ultimate vision, Marconi Station offers the potential to develop on one of the last available pieces of land on the exclusive North Shore of Oahu. Having had many successes together in Hawaii over the past decade, we’re looking forward to yet another successful sale with Concierge Auctions in this coveted oceanfront community.”

Stretching over four parcels and 838 feet of ocean frontage, tucked between premier destination Turtle Bay Resort and the lush James Campbell Wildlife Refuge, Marconi Station bursts with history. Named for Guglielmo Marconi, inventor of the means to transmit Morse signals across great distances, the station was originally built in 1914 as a wireless telegraph hub and was the largest in the world in terms of capacity and power. In 2013, the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places, which grants the four unique structures on the estate registered historic status: the two-story 15-room Marconi Hotel, an office building, the sprawling historic Marconi Powerhouse, and two-bedroom bungalow. Each building requires renovation, yet still allows for flexibility beyond the uses allowed by the property’s zoning code. Beyond the status and structures, the property also offers incredible privacy and an unbeatable location with convenient access to and from Kamehameha Highway via private road.

Paradise West Beach Villa #3 | Paradise Island, Bahamas

Bid February 22–28

Minutes from the Atlantis Resort and gorgeous Nassau, Paradise West Beach Villa #3 will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Adam Duncombe of ERA Dupuch Real Estate. Currently listed for $12.25 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price.

“After watching several successful auctions in the Bahamas, I am so looking forward to collaborating with the Concierge Auctions’ team. From my local expertise and connections in the Bahamas, to the Concierge Auctions’ award-winning marketing and their dedicated sales support, I know we will put together a competitive selection of bidders for this one-of-a-kind luxurious estate,” stated Duncombe.

Tucked within a private enclave on one of the Caribbean's most exclusive islands is this luxurious villa. Mere minutes from the Atlantis Resort and Casino, the villa sits in a beachfront oasis with privacy at every turn. White sand and a harborside dock equipped to accommodate boats up to 150 feet make oceanfront living as convenient as it is breathtaking. The villa’s design is ideal for entertaining, with a kitchen that will thrill any chef and an open concept living and dining space to gather in. Make the most of the Caribbean with outdoor entertaining spaces, perfect for cocktails or alfresco dinners. Enjoy windows stretching from floor to cathedral ceilings and impeccable furnishings throughout the indoors. A separate private ocean-facing balcony awaits in both the primary and first guest suites, while the southern two suites share a sprawling covered patio.

Los Gorriones | Andalusia, Spain

Bid February 3–8

Set in the Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Níjar, a declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Los Gorriones will auction in cooperation with listing agent Victor García Ohlrich of Karlsen & Garcia International Real Estate. Listed at €7.95 million, the expansive property, consisting of five independent buildings inclusive of a main house, guest house, luxury spa, and more, will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder with no minimum bid required.

“We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and work as a team to host a successful auction for my client. With their global relationships, world-class marketing, and deep database of prospective buyers, I am confident that we will be able to find the perfect new owner for this property,” stated García Ohlrich, listing agent.

Tranquility and privacy surround this Andalusian cortijo with a three-hectare enclosed complex featuring five independent buildings, all restored with luxury finishes and modern comfort in mind. The main villa surrounds a central courtyard and fountain, creating an atmosphere of serenity and peace. A guest house and a cozy caretaker’s home offer flexible accommodations for visitors and staff while the 733-square-metre luxury spa, flowing from the tropical gardens outside to the 20-metre-long heated indoor pool central to the building, offers a getaway on property. The spa is complete with a large gym and professional Kinesis machinery, two massage rooms, a sauna and Turkish bath, a large Jacuzzi, a chromotherapy room with heated loungers, several bathrooms with spa-style showers and bar, and an office and relaxation area. A heated white marble floor also stretches through the central space, with glass mosaic walls and pillars reflecting soft blue light across the pool. Atop the spa is a 702-square-metre rooftop lounge, presenting a breathtaking venue for entertaining or lounging. Outside, the grounds brim with tropical and colourful plants, native species palm trees and centuries old olive trees. A collection of sculptures dot the estate, designed using a range of materials including pieces of iron from the gold mine, chalk and stone. The property is surrounded by nine hectares plus an olive and palm plantation thriving from the rich volcanic soil. Whether one envisions a luxury family commune, ample space for a work/home environment, an investment opportunity, holiday home, or a boutique spa, the opportunities are limitless.

75-877 Keaolani Drive | Kailua-Kona, HI

Bid January 21–26

Tucked high on the coveted slopes of Holualoa, 75-877 Keaolani Drive will auction in cooperation with listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life. Currently listed for $7.75 million, the five-acre private turnkey resort will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions once again after successfully conducting numerous auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years,” stated Nicholson. “Their ability to produce a pool of elite buyers from across the globe along with their level of professionalism and marketing capabilities are truly unmatched. We’re looking forward to another successful auction and future partnership to come.”

The 6,825-square-foot, nine-bedroom estate rests in the exclusive Keaolani gated community. The main house, designed by renowned architect Lucky Bennett and built by Maryl Construction, is organized with entertaining in mind, with a truly seamless transition between the grounds and the house itself. The great room is extended by the outdoor lanai space, made even better by the “sweet spot” climate at 800-feet elevation. Just beyond the lanai, the lap pool and spa beckon for an afternoon of swimming and sunbathing. Surrounded by panoramic coastline and ocean views, the property’s idyllic location is further enhanced by 70-plus varieties of fruit orchards, coffee trees, and Hawaii’s largest private collection of hibiscus plant varieties. Guests can enjoy the three private guest suites, connected to the main house by a private covered walkway that meanders past a koi pond and two waterfalls. A gourmet kitchen, expansive primary suite, and countless massive windows complete the structure.

Additional Properties Include:

7695 Lahontan Drive | Lake Tahoe, CA

Bid January 20–25

Currently Listed for $5.995M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Mary Jo Johnson of Martis Camp Realty, Inc.

1507 Pine Street | Boulder, CO

Bid January 25–31

Currently Listed for $5.75M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Joel Ripmaster of Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty

Villa Castillo Del Mar | Cabrera, Orchid Bay, Dominican Republic

Bid January 21–25

Currently Listed for $3.995M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Miguel Sebastian Rodriguez of DR Coastal Properties

251 Miskow Close | Canmore, Alberta, Canada

Bid January 25–31

Currently Listed for $3.8M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Ingrid Couillard and Landon Moseson of RE/MAX Alpine Realty

The Sunset Cove and Rainbow Room | Eleuthera, Bahamas

Bid January 21–27

Currently Listed for $3.68M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Alexander Neil McKinney and Tamina C. McKinney of Graham Real Estate

11358 Greene Road | Tehachapi, CA

Bid January 19–24

Currently Listed for $1.895M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Gregory Moesser of Sotheby’s International Realty

Plus upcoming properties in Washington and West Virginia.