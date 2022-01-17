Christine Sinclair, The Game's Greatest Goal Scorer Receives Career Recognition From FIFA
Canada’s Captain, Christine Sinclair received The Best FIFA Special Award for Women’s Football from Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA proclaimed, “Becoming the all-time top goal scorer in women’s international football is an achievement that is a true testament to your whole career, to the deep impact you have made on the game, and it cements your place in the history books of football.”
“Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to experience many successes from winning trophies internationally and at club level and accepting individual awards. What matters are all the moments that I have shared and the connections that I have made.” said Christine Sinclair speaking from Portland, Oregon. “Being one of the first to receive this award is an incredible honour. I hope it inspires young girls around the world to chase their dreams and lets them know that anything is possible.”
FIFA recognized Sinclair with the award as part of The Best FIFA Football Awards show in a live and online ceremony from Zurich, Switzerland at the Home of FIFA today. Christine Sinclair scored her record-breaking 185th international goal in competition on January 29, 2020. Sinclair continues to advance the record recently scoring her 188th international “A” goal this past Fall. On the men’s side, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the men’s record with his 110th international goal in September 2021 and also received The Best FIFA Special Award for Men’s Football during the awards show. The full show is available for viewing on FIFA’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/ogtUmC33l-I .
Now in her 23rd international season, Christine Sinclair has played in five FIFA Women’s World Cups and three Olympic Games capturing two bronze medals and gold medal last summer in Tokyo. She was also part of Canada’s best-ever fourth place finish at the FIFA World Cup 2003 and led Canada to a Concacaf Championship in 2010. Sinclair enjoyed a stellar collegiate career winning the NCAA championship twice and in her professional career to date has won four championships with three different teams.
Former Canadian National team goalkeeper and current General Manager of the NWSL Portland Thorns, Karina LeBlanc offered her congratulations to former teammate Sinclair. “To say I’m proud of Christine is an understatement. She continues to make her mark and I am happy that the football world recognizes her for the greatness we have always seen in her. She is a truly humble human being, a great team leader, a phenomenal player and most importantly an incredible person which makes her a true Canadian hero.”
Canadian National Women’s team coach, Bev Priestman offered her congratulations to Sinclair, “The team and no doubt the whole of Canada is immensely happy and proud to see Christine get the recognition she deserves globally for her contribution to the game both on and off the pitch. She is a leader, truly does represent greatness but stands for values that any young Canadian can carry with them in chasing their dreams.”
In Fall 2022, Bell Media and Uninterrupted will release the documentary SINC: The Christine Sinclair Story available on TSN and Crave with an upcoming book on leadership also in the works. Off the pitch, Sinclair is an advocate for gender equality in sport and in society and she is the spokesperson for A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign to raise awareness and funds to fight Multiple Sclerosis.
Speaking on her future, Sinclair has committed to playing for the Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL and to captaining the Canadian squad for the next two seasons leading up to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Beyond titles and medals, Sinclair has set her sights on continuing her impact on the game and the goal of equality with the men’s and women’s game in Canada.
“At this point in my career, I am proud of many things. Most of all is having been a part of changing and growing the landscape of women’s football. From the days of very limited support and few opportunities to it becoming a global game, with professional environments, growing leagues and an ever-increasing global reach. But we are only just beginning. We must continue to grow the women’s game and provide more opportunities for everyone.” stated Sinclair.
