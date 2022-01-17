Submit Release
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: 2022 the year of live events and especially live sports

Jose Eshkenazi, explains the importance of live events in 2022

"In 2022, Live events will be consolidated. Just look at the increase in Live Nation action in the last six months; it has increased 41.85%”
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sporting events have had and will continue to have a significant role in returning live events. After numerous adjustments related to the pandemic, the full schedules for Liga MX, the NFL, the NBA, and the National League for the 2021-22 seasons have been a success. We have unprecedented audience levels when the concert activities begin strongly, and great artists have announced the start of their tours. In this regard, we interviewed the sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.

"In 2022, "Live events" will be consolidated. Just look at the increase in Live Nation action in the last six months; it has increased 41.85%. The announcement that StubHub could go public through a SPAC, just as Seat Geek is about to close another SPAC and go public."

In fact, in recent months, the rating agencies have improved their perspectives towards the live events market; for example, Moody's raised Stubhub's debt rating to be positive, based on strong brand recognition.
In this regard, what risks do you observe: "The greatest risk is the issue of the pandemic, but fortunately, this variant has not significantly increased the number of deaths globally, and the progress of science in this matter has been surprising. However, we must not stop being cautious in this regard," said the Director of Soccer Media Solutions, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.

How do you consider the case of Mexico and Latin America in this regard?
Indeed, the Mexican market is growing, and live Nation reaffirmed its investment in the country by closing the acquisition of OCESA. The new players that we pointed out will have an appetite for the Mexican and Latin American market. Ticketing technology is changing everything, and it is now possible to define ticket distribution processes in an adequate and timely manner. Technology will cause more and more investments to consolidate towards live events.

In what virtue could you give us your vision of this growth with the development of virtual advertising?
In recent months, the word virtual has had greater importance from the strategies of Microsoft to those of Meta before Facebook. Everything indicates that it is the way to go. We at Soccer Media Solutions have been betting on this advertising sector for years. We have invested technological resources and partnerships with large media outlets to offer the best solution in this segment. Today we provide more and more product integration that is not intrusive with the viewer and allows you to create solutions that advertisers would not otherwise have. In live sports, advertising spaces are limited, so we believe that with us, clients can reach those audiences that they would not be able to by other means.

About Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Jose Eshkenazi is a Mexican sports marketing expert and philanthropist. He is the General Director of Soccer Media Solutions, a leading company in the virtual advertising segment.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications


