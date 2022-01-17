Upscale Salon Suites Comes to Anthem

Grand opening celebration set for 5pm on January 20th.

ANTHEM, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANTHEM, Az., Jan. 17, 2022 - Radiant Beauty Suites, an upscale salon suites, is hosting a grand opening for their new facility in Anthem, Arizona. The event is on Thursday, January 20th from 5pm to 7pm at 3668 W. Anthem Way. The event is public and is open to anyone. Free food and drinks will be provided.

The new 13-suite establishment in Anthem, Arizona, is available to hair stylists, estheticians, medical estheticians, brow and lash specialists, permanent make-up artists, massage therapists, laser technicians and other beauty and health professionals.

Radiant is the only upscale salon suites in Anthem. Christina DeVivo, owner, noted, “Being an Anthem resident - and a regular user of beauty services, I saw that Anthem lacked a more exclusive all-in-one beauty facility. So, I set out to create a more luxurious home for Anthem’s top beauty professionals.”

The salon suites allows health and beauty specialists to rent suites both on a monthly or a daily basis - something unique in the salon suites industry. Radiant also provides various amenities at no charge, including business promotion, 24/7 access, and all utilities.

For more information, visit www.radiantbeautysuites.com or call 480-643-0527.



About Radiant Beauty Suites

Radiant is a salon suites located just off the I-17 freeway in Anthem, Arizona. It was designed to provide a more elegant experience for both the health and beauty professionals who call it home and for their customers. Learn more at www.radiantbeautysuites.com.

