Global Cannabis Technology Leader Ionization Labs Presenting at The Cannabis Science & Industry Congress, Costa Rica
We are very proud to participate in this historical event in Costa Rica and share what we have learned from working in regulated cannabis and hemp jurisdictions around the world.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, Texas. Ionization Labs the developers of Cann-ID announce today it will be participating in “The Cannabis Science and Industry Congress” www.TheCannabisCongrss.net. This special event is focused on the education of the Costa Rican people relating to industrial hemp and medicinal marijuana.
— Alex Andrawes, CEO - Ionization Labs/Cann-ID
Experts in medical cannabis and industrial hemp will be presenting on subjects including genetics, therapeutic medical applications, cultivation, construction, textiles, livestock feed, manufacturing, climate initiatives, science, and technology in San Jose, Costa Rica from January 27-29th.
Costa Rican Minister of Agriculture; Renato Alvarado shares, "MAG and INTA look forward to working with our agricultural communities to support the development of this new crop and support what we feel will have a positive impact on our economy. Costa Rica has historically impacted global markets with quality agriculture, and we expect to continue this strong tradition with this new crop. I am looking forward to participating in the event as a Keynote Speaker and supporting the transfer of knowledge that will be secured at the science and industry congress event to benefit all stakeholders."
This informative three-day event is focused on the introduction and education related to these imminent legalized crops in the country.
Notable expert guest speakers and groups include Geoff Whaling, Chair of the Board National Hemp Association, the world’s largest hemp advocacy group, offering a perspective of “Where We Are and Where we are going.” Dr. Susan Audino (Prior Chair-AOAC cannabis advisory and other major institutions), Lezli Engelking of Focus Standards, Dr. Chris Hudalla In addition to others including, curated talks by The Society of Cannabis Clinicians www.cannabisclinicians.org will speak to various cannabis clinical applications (Oncology/Cancer, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Psychotherapy and more)
Ionization Labs is the developer of Cann-ID (www.CannID.com), a cloud-based commercial and government applicable chemical data analytics and management platform developed for cannabis, hemp, and other emerging therapeutics. The solution supports industry commercial initiatives by providing valuable chemical data analytics for applied operational efficiencies to extraction/producers and cultivators. Cann-ID application for governments provides for a superior industry solution offering the markets only “block-chain” (CERTUS) data secured Test, Track, Trace and Tax (T4) solution through a strategic partnership with SICPA (www.SICPA.com), a global leader in authentication, document/ product security, and track and trace solutions.
The combined T4 solution provides for public safety and industry transparency through the aggregation and distribution of secured and standardized data. T4 supports government compliance and commercial data management initiatives throughout the cannabis and hemp industries supply chain. Of note, the T4 solution was recently endorsed as the BDAT - Best Developed and Available Technology by groups (SCOHO) representing over 90% of the U.S. hemp industry.
Dan O’Bryan, Event Producer and COO of Roco Plants the Costa Rican Government Contract Researcher for cannabis cultivation says, “We secured the Cann-ID system for our research lab here in Costa Rica. We are looking forward to debuting it at the event and working with The Ministry of Agriculture and Innovation and Technology on securing valuable standardized chemical data to support the new industry.”
The Cann-ID standardized chemical data aggregation analytics software platform solution is available globally to analytical labs and cannabis/hemp industry operators (cultivators, extractors/producers, and others) and is committed to supporting best practices, safety, and transparency for the cannabis industry. Cann-ID is deployed across the US and in Costa Rica, the Kingdom of Thailand, USVI, and Canada. Newly expanded deployments are scheduled in other areas of LATAM, UK, EU, and in The Caribbean region in early Q1.
We are very proud to participate in this historical event in Costa Rica and share what we have learned from working in regulated cannabis and hemp jurisdictions around the world. The government and Commercial sectors of the cannabis and hemp industry have been crying out for the standardization of data acquisition and simplified access to that data for various applications allowing for streamlined transparent commerce to occur. This is a universal need that needs to be addressed as countries around the world legalize hemp, cannabis, and other emerging therapeutics. Our solution meets this demand.
About Cann-ID Ionization Labs
Ionization Labs is an Austin, Texas-based chemical analysis / SaaS software company composed of agriculture, tech, CPG, and life sciences industry veterans. The company is committed to delivering powerful chemical data solutions for industries through standardization, innovation, and software that empowers its clients with faster, higher-quality chemical data. The Ionization Labs’ platform is considered to be the standard for next-generation chemical data solutions. Overview of their solution can be found at http://www.CannID.com or information at: Info@CannID.com
