Enterprise Search Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand 2028

Enterprise search technology is used to search necessary information, which can be located at and accessed from any end of an enterprise.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is driven by factors such as sophistication of artificial intelligence software and converging robotics technology with mobile technologies. The market faces limitations due to time-consuming activities such as R&D, manufacturing and marketing. Better growth opportunities are perceived due to comparatively untapped markets in African countries and increasing defense spending, worldwide.

The technology is becoming increasingly popular across BFSI industry. It assists in efficiently managing the information access, adherence to security policies, overcome human constraints and optimizes time-cost by saving HR efforts. The study highlights key benefits that add competitive value to companies and facilitates effective business planning.

As per applications, market is classified into BFSI, government, commercial, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail and others. Among all applications, BFSI is commonly used and expected to drive the market in future. Banks need enterprise search solutions in order to provide core banking solutions and internet banking to customers.

Companies are adopting product launch strategies with innovations. For example, Coveo Solutions upgraded search engine for Sitecore websites. Some of the market players are Microsoft Corporation, Attivio Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Coveo Solutions, Inc., SAP AG, Lucid Work, Inc., EMC Corporations, X1 Technologies and Mark Logic Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

• Competitive advantages realized from the enterprise search technology are elaborated in business context to convey market potential to stakeholders.

• Segment-wise analysis with additional emphasis on responsible growth factors and opportunities for each segment facilitates companies in identifying their market targets.

• Porter’s five forces analysis assists new entrants to understand threats in the market. Value chain analysis and SWOT analysis explained in study illuminates market’s ecosystem.

• Market trends and opportunities are elaborated and substantiated with forecast for period 2014-20. This, along with top winning strategies, guides companies for effective strategy formulation.

