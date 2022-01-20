Slippery Rock University Announces New Track for Master of Science in Fast-Growing Field of Health & Wellness Education
Educators learn how to teach the next generation of students to keep their minds and bodies healthy.SLIPPERY ROCK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in Health and Wellness Education since 1926, Slippery Rock University (SRU) offers a Master of Science in Lifelong Wellness through Innovative Leadership where participants can now choose between two concentrations - Adapted Physical Activity (APA) or the recently added School Wellness Education (SWE).
The SWE track is geared toward health and physical education teachers looking to enhance their current program, or transition from a traditional health and physical education model to an updated wellness education model. This track focuses on the core areas of school wellness, personalized learning, educational technology for teaching, and school-to-community wellness. Graduates will be equipped to put into action a whole-child approach to health and education that aligns with current initiatives from the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE America) and the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).
The SWE track is fully online throughout the year and offers the flexibility of either taking single courses for continuing education credit, or the entire 30-credit hour program to earn an MS. Learners work at their own pace and fit the program into their schedule while fulfilling professional and family obligations.
According to the Department Chair, “Our new SWE graduate program provides practicing teachers and administrators with strategies for transitioning from a traditional physical education model to a school wellness education model. We are confident that the number of public schools that have inquired about re-training or were trained by our faculty over the past five years demonstrates the need for a graduate program in SWE. We are excited to be able to offer this unique program entirely online and at a pace that works for each individual student.”
The Master of Science degree in Lifelong Wellness Through Innovative Leadership at SRU takes a uniquely innovative approach to educating professionals on how to provide learners with both physical and overall wellness skills that can be carried throughout their entire lifetime. The APA track is designed for professionals who want to create and lead programs that help people with disabilities stay active and healthy. The SWE track prepares professionals to motivate students to start life-long behaviors that prevent chronic health problems and lead to healthy futures both at school and outside the classroom.
Graduates from SRU with an MS in Lifelong Wellness through Innovative Leadership will possess expertise in communication and technology, utilize professional proficiency in physical activity and well-being to create evidence-based programs, and use their advocacy and leadership skills to foster greater success for their students.
About Slippery Rock University
Slippery Rock University opened its doors on March 26, 1889, as Slippery Rock State Normal School with the primary purpose of training teachers. In 1926, the institution was purchased by the Commonwealth, renamed Slippery Rock State Teachers College, became a four-year teachers college, and continued the tradition of teacher training.
SRU is fully back to in-person classes and activities. The fall 2021 semester has an enrollment of over 8,400 students, including a school record of 1,503 graduate students.
SRU has over 40 graduate programs including online degree programs that provide professionals the opportunity to advance their careers. Online programs provide the same quality education and valuable interaction with instructors and colleagues as expected from an SRU education but when it is convenient for them.
In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings, Slippery Rock University appeared on five of the guide's lists, Best Regional Universities - North, Top Public Schools - Regional Universities North, Best Colleges for Veterans, Best Value Schools, and Social Mobility. This is the 13th straight year SRU earned a spot on the national publication's Best Regional Universities list.
SRU is considered by U.S. News & World Report a regional university and is ranked among schools in the North, which consists of 11 states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and the six New England states.
Slippery Rock University received the Colleges of Distinction's 2021-22 Equity & Inclusion badge, recognizing SRU as a community dedicated to equal opportunity for all students, faculty, and staff. In the summer of 2021, SRU was awarded three COD badges by being named 2021-22 national, public, and Pennsylvania college of distinction. SRU also received the 2021-22 Field of Study badges for its education, business, and nursing programs, as well as special recognition for career development.
The career website Zippia named Slippery Rock University as the best public college in Pennsylvania for job-seeking graduates as part of its Best Public Colleges in Each State for Getting a Job in 2020 list.
The University is accredited through the Middle State Commission on Higher Education and discipline-specific accreditations and is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
The campus is in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, a rural community of approximately 3,500 residents located in Butler County, one hour north of Pittsburgh.
