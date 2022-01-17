Plant Sterol Esters Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018– 2026

Plant Sterol Esters Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gradually increasing demand from the food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries has kept the global plant sterol esters market’s growth momentum steady. With research focused on identifying medicinal values of plant sterol esters, the future of this market looks promising.

Sterol esters are found in small proportions in the cells of living organisms. They are chemical composites that are formed on esterification of sterols with fatty acids. Plant sterols or phytosterols, are derived from oilseed, sunflower oil, vegetable oil, and soybean oil. An upcoming Transparency Market Research report offers a detailed analysis of the global plant sterol esters market. The key insights related to the market’s size, share, drivers and challenges, geographical distribution, and forecasts for 2018-2026 are critical for established and emerging players.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Key Trends

Food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals are the major industries driving the global plant sterol esters market. Plant sterol esters are known to reduce blood cholesterol levels – a factor pushing up their demand in the food processing and pharmaceuticals industries. They are added as a supplement in various food products like yoghurt, cereals, snack bars, etc.

The ever-increasing population suffering from cardiovascular diseases will sustain the demand for plant sterol esters in the pharmaceutical industry. Research has found that plant sterols are capable of arresting the growth of cancer cells. Studies claim that they possess antioxidant properties and can be administered to breast, stomach, and lung cancer patients. This could be a factor promoting the global plant sterol esters market.

Plant sterol esters are also known for their phenomenal anti-aging properties fuelling their demand in the personal care and cosmetics industry. With people becoming increasingly conscious about skin care, their demand is expected to grow gradually.

Additionally, the U.S. does not have regulations that define the use of plant sterol esters in food products. Plant sterol esters are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Authority (FDA). The European Union Scientific Committee has termed pant sterol ester dairy products and margarines safe for human consumption. Such supportive regulations have benefitted the global plant sterol esters market.

Increased disposable income, growing health consciousness, and latest technological developments are some of the other key drivers of the global plant sterol esters market.

While there are several factors that will drive the global plant sterol esters market, there are some restraints to its growth as well. High overhead expenses involved in extraction is considered as the biggest growth deterrent.

At the same time, the lack of awareness about plant sterol esters in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America could also deters the market’s growth.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Geographical Distribution

Geographically, the global plant sterol esters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. North America and Europe are expected to hold the highest market share in the estimated period. Asia Pacific region will grow steadily and will likely contribute significantly to the global plant sterol esters market. Developing economies like India, South Africa, China, Malaysia, Brazil, and Mexico are projected to create new growth avenues for the global plant sterol esters market.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Competitive Landscape

Looking at the future potential, several new players are entering the global plant sterol esters market. Arboris LLC, Enzymotech Ltd., Xi’an Healthful Biotechnology Co., and New Roots Herbal Inc. are some of the notable players in the market today. Companies in the food processing industry are identifying innovative products to attract consumers.

