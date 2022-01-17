Blood Industry Business to Garner Worth $10.25 Billion, at 4.5% CAGR by 2030

Blood Market

Demand for devices and reagents used in blood market is on the rise, owing to surge in demand for blood and plasma across the globe.

Blood Market by Product (Whole Blood Collection and Processing, Source Plasma Collection, Blood Typing Products & Blood Screening Products) & End User (Blood & Blood Component Bank, Diagnostic Lab.)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blood market generated $7.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Blood is defined as the transport medium of the body responsible for carrying oxygen and nutrients to cells. Furthermore, blood is pumped by heart to all body parts, which is returned back to the heart by organs to complete the cycle. Hence, blood is vital for the human body as it is required for proper functioning of organs. However, various conditions such as traumatic injury and surgical procedures can lead to loss of blood form the body. In addition, certain medical conditions such as cancer, hemophilia, and kidney diseases also lead to lowering of blood cells in the body.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Blood Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on product, the white blood collection and processing segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the source plasma collection segment isestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on enduser, the blood and blood component bank segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-thirdof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting for aroundtwo-fifthsof the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Blood Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Blood Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Blood Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Blood Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Grifols International SA, Haemonetics Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT, Inc.).

