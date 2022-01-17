Total Compliance Tracking Announces a Solution to Streamline Multiple Certifications

Live Linking auto-populates evidence across multiple compliance standards, eliminating human error and wasted time

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations that work under multiple compliance standards have a new resource that streamlines their compliance management efforts. Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) has announced its Live Linking capability, which allows organizations to upload evidence once, no matter how many compliance standard requirements it needs to populate.

A company may have multiple compliance standards to meet — for example, they may need to be certified as compliant under HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and ISO. In these cases, organizations will have common elements to fulfill across the various certifications. For example, the overall Information Security Policy is required by all of these standards.

Typically, an organization has to manually add these overlapping requirements separately to each compliance standard — and often, to multiple line items within each standard. A single document could have hundreds of locations between just two or three certifications.

This creates tremendous duplicate work. It also means that if one piece of evidence needs to be updated, it will need to be updated and replaced in every location of every standard. This often opens the door for human error to create slowdowns and disruptions. It also facilitates the probability of branched evidence that diverges across the standards.

Live Linking is a new feature in TCT’s compliance management software, TCT Portal. Organizations with multiple certification standards can link their certifications to one another. When they upload evidence to one certification, the evidence is automatically populated to all of the linked certifications in every appropriate location. If a change is needed to the evidence, it can be edited and replaced once, and all of the other instances of the evidence are updated as well.

“Our current customers are really freaking excited about this feature,” said TCT’s founder, Adam Goslin. “They couldn’t be happier about it. Live linking dramatically streamlines engagements, and allows you to execute your compliance more expediently with greater consistency.

“We serve organizations that are subject to compliance standards, as well as Consultants, Assessment firms and Service Providers that work with those companies,” Goslin said. “This capability will lighten the load for every type of organization that has to deal with the compliance management process.”

Live Linking was released in January 2022 and now comes standard with every license of TCT Portal.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING: Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.