Use of camera for diagnosis of clogged sewer

Apofraxeis Peiraias is known for 30 years to undertake all kinds of work related to unblocking, disinfection, disinfestation and water pumping both in Athens and surrounding areas.”PEIRAIAS, ATHENS, GREECE, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sewer inspection and control video camera are types of modern tools that are being used by many unblockage companies like Apofraxeis Peiraias. They help to diagnose and see, by the use of a robotic camera of high definition, all the problems of a sewer network. Also, it allows of recording accurately the condition of the pipes and the whole drainage network.
Every condition can include root penetration, cracks, perforation, corrosion or non-rectangular pipe sections. A camera also detects fat buildup, leaks and obstructions, twigs and every other type of blockage.
Sewer pipe systems operate using the force of gravity. The pipes flow downwards, so that when garbage and wastes enter it, flows through the water. Eventually, dirt ends up into every cities waste treatment center. Even in a cesspool, depending in every particular situation.
However, in case of something goes wrong with a system that translates into a clogged leak, in most cases a drainage diagnosis by the use of camera should be done. This helps in determining the cause of the problem. Often in these cases, a camera can find exactly the root of the problem, in order for us not to simply assume.
An obstruction camera finds exactly the point or points that have a problem into the drain pipes. This means that, if necessary, there will be no need of having to dig for many meters, in order to find problem in a house, or even hundreds of meters in a hotel unit.
The problem is corrected vertically since an obstruction camera has a positioning system. In this way, in cases that a problem continues to exist and there is no answer for it, making a diagnosis with the use of a drainage camera can help in going exactly to the point of blockage and dig vertically.
There is no need of having to break hundreds of tiles, taking out pipes only to check and putting material back on. This can save a lot of Money, Time and Labor! A problem can be seen and categorized, in order to be fixed by the appropriate tools.
The advantages of the use of camera for diagnosis of clogged sewer
• In camera blockages the operation is not done blindly, as the problem is known.
• The state of every network can be seen by human eye
• Determining the type of sewer system inside the pipes. If it is PVC or cast iron without digging
• Drainage system diagnosis by the use of camera can reveal the connections type. It allows of using the connections with running water, in order to be able to see where water flows to or from one line to another
• Knowing immediately of the appropriate tools for every type of blockage.
• Revealing cracks in a sewer system
• Getting rid of unnecessary plumbing repairs
• Detection with absolute accuracy of defects of any kind
• Effectiveness of previous cleanings - blockages
• Existence of illegal connections from third parties
• Seeing if slopes are the right ones
The control of the sewerage with a camera requires a clear protocol, a process. A qualified technician inserts a hose inside a drain pipe. A bar is equipped with a high definition camcorder on its edge.
The flexible bar allows the camera to travel through the tube while sending a video signal back to an HDTV screen. A technician can inspect the entire length of a pipe. Make a digital record of the inspection for future reference. Every camera is equipped with bright LED lights that fully illuminate the inside of the tube to reveal any cracks, blockage sources or structural problems.
A radio transmitter inside the camera records the underground depth and the exact physical position of any defects or obstacles in the pipe. This allows a camera to accurately detect problems and offer cost-effective processing or repair options for customers.
At the end and after the process of cleaning or repair of a drain system, a final diagnosis is performed to ensure that the solution of every problem has worked. Ensure that the duct has been cleaned or repaired properly.
There is a huge difference between every camera system. Every system wants modularity, the one that meet the needs of now and future and can meet and control such narrow pipes 4 "/ 100mm to 60" / 1500mm.
Special equipment must be applied on camera for all cases of difficulty, even for the narrowest tubes. Camera blockages and all the importance of this robotic technology is the best visual display and accessibility. A right professional should have invested in a technology like this and be ready for any requirement when arriving at place.
There should be a wide selection of wheels, flexible bars, special lifts and tires. Optimized equipment for the 'job to be done' in any subsoil and in any hole and diameter of pipes.
Camera blockages do not just require equipment. The best equipment is required every company should invested there in parallel with the high training of staff. Each obstruction camera has a cable of up to 305m powerful detectors designed to withstand the harshest sub-surface conditions.
The cost of a camera obstruction use
Camera diagnostics and camera blockages does not have as high cost as everyone think. There is a lot of money that an individual or a business can save, unlike operates blindly and only temporarily solving the problem.
In case of deeper problems, a plumber or a blockage company should be coming again and again in the best of cases. At worst it should have to dig tens of meters to find every problem. Apofraxeis Peiraias has invested a lot in technical equipment, especially the one for correct diagnosis with camera. Near you 24 hours, 7 days a week.
