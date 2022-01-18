The Boozy Cauldron Brings it’s Wizardy Cocktail Experience to Jacksonville

top Boozy Cauldron Cocktail Experience Jacksonville Beer Festival best beer and cocktail festival Boozy Cauldron Cocktail Experience - Jacksonville florida top best Jacksonville beer festival 2022

The Jacksonville Boozy Cauldron Beer Festival is being held at The Old Historic St Andrew in Jacksonville Florida March 4 and 5 2022.

A BAR BASED IN THE WIZARDING UNIVERSE” — The Boozy Cauldron Is a cocktail experience for witches and wizards.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boozy Cauldron Pop-up Tavern and Show will be touring the nation in 2022 in select cities for a limited time only.Tickets include a 90-minute interactive show along with 4 complimentary cocktails including the Tavern’s Old Fashioned Butter Beer. Limited seats are available per each show. The show will only travel to each city once.The Boozy Cauldron Tavern is popping up in Jacksonville for a 4-part Cocktail Experience and show led by Witches and Wizards. You will be taken on a magical journey where you can imbibe on the four delicious signature cocktails (including the tavern’s old-fashioned buttered beer) and hear and feel the stories surrounding the famous tavern and the ghosts that still haunt the establishment. The interactive show happens all around you as the guests are part of the experience.Reservations are held nightly and restricted to a small number of guests for a 90-minute experience. The Boozy Cauldron has been traveling the nation and only appears for a limited time in select cities, after its last day, the portal closes and the Tavern disappearBoozy Cauldron Event Information⚡ A dark, magical cocktail experience led by a Cocktail Wizard.✨ Experience the stories and magic surrounding the famous tavern.🍹 Indulge in a 4-part immersive cocktail experience and taste the signature drinks of the Boozy Cauldron including Buttered Beer, Black Magic a la Framboise, Dragons Breath, and Cookie Butter Cocktail Elixir. Coming to Jacksonville Flordia for two nights only.Boozy Cauldron Cast:Ivy GreyYour ambassador for the evening and the head of the Boozy Cauldron. Ivy is known to be one of the most powerful witches in Dark Meadows. With a diverse background on alcoholic potions, she serves as the Profesor of Beverage Arts for Royal Lyons College of Magic. She shares her knowledge of cocktails, history, and magic to the guests of The Boozy Cauldron.DravenThe only dark wizard of the crew. Draven was the leader of the Silver Covenant of Dark Wizards but lost the battle to Royal Forces and was taken as their prisoner. Because of his experience and mastery of many unknown and rare spells and potions, he was not executed but instead put under the wing of Ivy Grey to concoct magical cocktails for the guests of the Boozy Cauldron. He has put his dark past behind him and has since taken ownership as the master mixologist of the Boozy Cauldron.Miss KatieThe best friend and assistant to Ivy Grey. The two help train new witches and wizards in the arts of beverage, cocktails, and potions. She is said to be of fairy descent and has an erotic side to her. She is mainly responsible for overseeing the staff of witch servers and making sure all the beverages are up to the standards at the Boozy Cauldron.Solomon SteveThe grandson of Leonardo Zacarius, one of the original founders of the Boozy Cauldron. Steve is known to be pompous and irrational and most full of himself. But he also makes sure his guests at the Boozy Cauldron are well taken care of as he now serves as the Maître d'hôtel of the Tavern.FuryThe professor of Supernatural Arts at Royal Lyons College of Magical Arts and one of the leaders of their defense. The professor has been involved in many wars and battles against the dark wizards and has proven victorious as one of their leaders. He has been sent by Royal Lyons to work with Ivy and find out and destroy the entity that haunts the Boozy Cauldron.

