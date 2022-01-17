The use of water jetting in pipe blockages
"In case of emergency, Apofraxeis Antoniou can help in every kind of sewer problem 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in all areas in Athens." ”ATHINA, ATHENS, GREECE, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water jetting, is an alternative method used to unblock a sewer pipe system. Instead of using chemicals or engineering methods, water jet use water under extreme pressure, over that of 4,000 psi. In this way blockages are removed from every drain system. A perfect way to unblock even the most difficult dams and blockages, to get every drain back to full flow.
In case of homeowners, sewer blockage may be considered a nuisance. But in this of business owners, however, sewer plugs can be a frustrating part of a day of every store or organization. The use of a clogging plunger, snake or drill is not always the right tool for the unblock job. The most persistent sewer plugs and sewer dams require something extra. That is the reason of using a technology like water jetting. A new one is perfect for demanding applications, especially in cases where money and time are two very semantic factors to take in mind.
The water jetting system
Slow or clogged drains can cause problems. In case of sluggish drains or one’s clogged with mud and debris, use of a powerful water system to break the blockages from the sewer lines, is mandatory. A water jet system use up to 4000psi on the main lines. This type of power can clean every type of line, from stuff that may cause a block. There is a major need of this systems in restaurants and other shops, in order to keep their drains free. Thinking of residence pipes as a circulatory system can help. The network brings water from outside. This is used for daily activities of home’s or businesses, while the sewer pipes and sewer network carry out the waste.
Just as malnutrition can clog veins and arteries, the daily activities can clog drains and pipes with everything from fat to mud. This can disrupt a business workflow and even cause damages and overflows.
The need of a water jetting
Many people and business owners are faced with a large load of waste in their sewers. Restaurants and food service establishments are excellent candidates for the use of water cannons. This is because of the prone to accumulation of grease, residues and oils that trap food and other particles into the piping.
There are, however, many companies that benefit from water jetting. Useful for nurseries and garden shops, as it remove dirt and other particles from pipes. Car repair shops, which often deal with oils and lubricants, as well as other car and engine scraps, also love it. Even homeowners have taken advantage, especially for persistent kitchen drain blockages.
In short, finding that drainage has slowed down while other methods have been tried for cleaning them, there is surely a need for water jetting. Even tools that considered safe for plumbing, can cause damage to the wrong hands. This job is something not to be done from a person that is not expert on the field.
Use of the water blasting work
While water jet can be provided for the care of severe blockages, a preventive network maintenance is much better. A professional on the field will evaluate the plumbing system and usage standards. Then, the right frequency for scheduled maintenance will be suggested, making it much less likely to cause severe blockages and emergencies.
This, in turn, prevents the inconvenient and expensive downtime for every business, saving money and headaches in the long run. Water jetting is a method of cleaning drains and sewer pipes using high-pressure water streams through specialized jet nozzles. This is done for removing obstacles, as well as for regular maintenance to prevent sewage overflow. Whether the site is inhabited or a larger municipality, flushing is vital to keeping sewers clean in the event of a storm, helping to prevent damage and mitigate further sewer damage.
There are a variety of materials that can block and damage drainage. Fats, oils, minerals, mud, dirt and tree roots are all common causes of clogged drains. There are a variety of machines, nozzles and other tools that can handle this task, but water jetting remains one of the easiest and safest ways to clean drains.
The way that water jetting works
In water jetting, an engine (or other energy source) feeds a high-pressure water pump that accumulates inside the holding unit, effectively pumping water. All high pressure jet units are rated by pressure (PSI) and water flow (GPM). Both PSI and GPM are direct results of the available engine horsepower. A high pressure pump delivers water to a hose reel, containing a high pressure nozzle. This type of hose must match the proper system pressure and flow. Once attached to the end of the eject hose, the nozzle puts pressure on the system. Each nozzle is designed to direct high pressure water flows back to an inlet point.
This helps push the nozzle down a line and pulling the eject hose through the hose. It is important noting that the nozzles must be sized to fit the design of the engine and water pump. In addition, it should be taken into account that there are pressure loses, due to the diameter and length of the eject hose.
Water flow angles can vary. Water streams that are directed more towards the surfaces of a pipe walls, produce better cleaning results. However, this reduces the traction force of the nozzle. Water currents directed to the center line of a pipe provide maximum traction, but reduce the efficiency of cleaning pipe walls.
Unclogging blocked sewer lines
In cleaning of a clogged sewer line, a jet nozzle or jets should be used. The front nozzles use only a small percentage of the total GPM to get through a blockage. This helps in minimizing the loss of propulsion when cleaning a clogged line. Front jet is designed to penetrate the blockage, allowing more flowing rear jets to remove most of the blockage. Note that a front jet may have reduced flow per orifice compared to the rear nozzle ones. Pressure (PSI) is always the same in all orifices.
Important to note that depending on the material components of every dam, different flow and pressure variants should preferred. In addition, it is important knowing that differences in pipe diameter and length, play an important role in pressure loss and which flow will work best. In general, as the length and diameter of a pipe increases, an operator will experience a loss of pressure in the ejector nozzle. This means that operators do not clean with the pressure they think they are, so consider this pressure loss.
As the diameter of the pipe increases, the highest flow rate will be needed to properly clean all debris below the line. In case of emergency, Apofraxeis Antoniou can help in every kind of problem 24 hours a day.
