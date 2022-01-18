Network Science - Relaunches Brand Website: Changing the world through DeepTech Innovation
Network Science has announced launch of its newly redesigned website. They are inviting Global Enterprises to co-create innovation to achieve meaningful changeLONDON, KAR, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Science, a Global DeepTech Startup that is Changing the World with Deep Tech Innovation is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.networkscience.ai . Through its new website, it's inviting Global Enterprises to co-create innovation to achieve meaningful change and build strategic advantage.
This is achieved by harnessing the power of various Deep Technologies, including AI, ML, Blockchain, AR, IoT & Robotics in domains like FinTech, Industry 4.0, Supply Chain, SalesTech, App. Dev., Cyber Security & Cloud, to make enterprises more efficient, effective, secure and reliable.
We are thrilled to debut our new company website for our clients, portfolio companies, partners and the broader ecosystem who are looking to understand and explore our Deep Tech Collaboration model,” said Sandeep Hardikar, CEO, Network Science. “This website truly ties together all of our global initiatives into one and allows each visitor to have the same experience and access to our Innovations including unique and pioneering Deep Tech solutions.
“Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. We wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about deep tech solutions for their particular domain or industry” says Mansi Porwal, Marketing Lead
Network Science hereby invites visitors to explore their new website. It has been designed to offer its viewers an ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, allowing visitors to explore their complete product portfolio and service offerings. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users navigate quickly and easily on the site and find information on deep tech solutions across industries & verticals.
We hope you enjoy their new look visit them at www.networkscience.ai
