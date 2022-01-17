Premier Wins Renovation Upgrade of Iconic Multifamily Property in Hollywood, 1600 VINE
Hospitality experience and all services under one roof were the deciding factors in winning this projectDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, and project management firm announced that it will be expanding its impressive project portfolio after winning the renovation upgrade of 1600 Vine, which is “Home to Hollywood” and one of the most iconic multifamily properties in Hollywood, CA. Klein Financial Corporation awarded the project to Premier after a yearlong search for the most suitable company to handle the transformation of such a significant property within the Hollywood neighborhood and community. Premier Design Studio, Premier Procurement, and Premier Project Management will all be involved in the renovation. Premier’s unique background in hospitality and multifamily was critical to winning this high-profile project.
“We are so excited to be collaborating with Klein Financial Corporation on this amazing project in one of the most recognizable neighborhoods in the world,” said Carla Niemann, SVP of Interior Design for Premier Design Studio. “Being able to bring Klein’s vision to life for the iconic property is going to be very rewarding for our team. We look forward to engaging our incredibly creative team to build property assets that uniquely serve “Home to Hollywood” where entertainers and industry leaders live together to collaborate.”
As new apartment developments are delivered in the area over the next few years, the team behind 1600 Vine recommitted to the longstanding honor to be the representative brand of Hollywood living. 1600 Vine will continue to be the place to see and be seen and will be where Hollywood’s yesterday meets Hollywood’s tomorrow. Located on the celebrated Brown Derby site, Premier undertakes the challenge to ensure the location continues to represent quintessential Hollywood Living. 1600 Vine will continue to connect the next generation of Hollywood leaders. The property will continue to have an inspiring design that will communicate Hollywood’s Glamor.
As Bob and Danielle Klein of Klein Financial Corporation walked into the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, which the Premier team has fully renovated, they immediately concluded, “Whoever designed and implemented this hotel renovation will be the ones to work with us on the renovation of 1600 VINE. Premier has been amazing in providing us expertise in interior design, procurement and project management to deliver a full spectrum renovation that will help us to improve the experience for the residents and increase the property value.”
1600 Vine has won over 20 industry awards, including “Property of the Year” multiple times and the LADWP Sustainability Award. The property provides an unparalleled living experience in the heart of Hollywood. These are all reasons that Klein Financial Corporation has enjoyed such a successful history owning this property.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC), is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across interior design and architecture, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom design renovations, their team of professionals is dedicated to design excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
About Klein Financial Corporation
Founded in 1984 by Robert N. Klein, II, Klein Financial Corporation was created to meet a need in the real estate financing sector for innovative solutions to the lack of affordable housing mortgage financing. The firm provides financial, development, governmental, tax credit and other advisory services to clients pursuing the development of affordable housing and other real estate development opportunities, which utilize governmental subsidy programs. Klein Financial Corporation also develops real estate projects as a principal to validate new financial technologies and/or innovative project legal and capital structures it designs.
Klein Financial Corporation has designed, structured, developed, or consolidated approximately $7 billion in bond financing for private developers and governmental agencies. For the most recent period, Klein Financial Corporation has developed or financed more than 50 properties, throughout California, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona, consisting of approximately 12,498 units.
