GD Goenka University organizes FDP on Innovative Teaching and Research Methods in Law
More than two hundred participants attend online
Legal Research is a systematic investigation of a legal fact that increases the sum of knowledge of Law.”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The School of Law of GD Goenka University organized a five-day Faculty Development Program on Innovative Teaching and Research Methods. Prof. Dr Tabrez Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor of GD Goenka University and the Dean of the School of Law in his inaugural keynote addressed stressed on the challenges and the ways ahead in teaching and research methods in law.
— Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa, Vice- Chancellor, NALSAR
Prof. Dr. Debasis Poddar of National Law University, Assam spoke on the case law methods. Dr Anjali Midha Sharan discussed the concepts of research. The first session of day two was addressed by Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa, Vice- Chancellor, NALSAR. He stressed on inherent teaching qualities. Prof. Garry Fehr, Professor, University of Fraser Valley, Canada stressed on technical aspects of participatory research. Prof. (Dr.) Salim Shamsher, Associate Dean and Professor NMIMS, Mumbai explained how law combines with social sciences. Prof. (Dr.) G.S Bajpayee, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law expressed his views on using qualitative methods in research. Dr. R.K. Chopra, Professor, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies explained about bloom taxonomy. Prof. (Dr.) Upendra Choudhury, Professor, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Aligarh stated about the recent trend in funding council; he also discussed about the various fellowship provided by the ICSR to the researcher. Prof. (Dr.) Alok Pandey, Dean School of Management, GDGU provided a detailed account on using case method in teaching. Prof. G. Srijeet Professor, O.P Jindal University, Gurugram, Haryana discussed two aspects in his session; the world of high-impact journals & the inside art of articles.
Prof. (Dr.) Afzal Wani, Professor, University School of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University talked about how important it is to have the right mindset before writing a quality research paper. In the valedictory ceremony, Prof. Ranbir Singh, Ex Vice-chancellor, NLU, New Delhi, was the chief guest. Prof. Dr Tabrez Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor and Dean School of Law, GD Goenka University, Gurugram Haryana, congratulated to the organizing committee and participants for making a successful event and informed that the FDP was attended by more than 204 registered participants from across India. The program ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Azeem B. Khan, Head School of Law, GDGU.
Amaresh
GD Goenka University
+91 9711002380
email us here