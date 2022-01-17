Paul Rushworth-Brown's 'Red Winter Journey' to be Released in May

Paul Rushworth-Brown Battle of Bradford Pikemen

'Red Winter Journey' the much-anticipated sequel to Paul Rushworth-Brown's novel 'Skulduggery' will be released in May by Shawline Publishing.

Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past but Rushworth-Brown has done this with great skill in this accomplished, atmospheric and thoughtful novel.” — US National Times

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand, historical fiction author, Paul Rushworth Brown joins us on The Witty Writers show, live, to tell us all about his fantastic new novel.

Author Paul Rushworth-Brown's new novel 'Red Winter Journey' will be released by Shawline Publishing in May 2022. Red Winter Journey is the much-anticipated sequel to his highly acclaimed novel 'Skulduggery' which was released in 2021. Red Winter Journey continues the story of the Rushworth family as they negotiate the terrors of the English Civil War in 1642.

Beautiful winter backdrops and compelling action will play out before you as you are transported back in time. You will laugh, you will cry and be in awe of the twists and turns. The writing is very descriptive, the hooks very bold and is told in a way that places the reader in the time and place. So, turn the page and step back in time to follow the Rushworths on their journey of love, adventure and survival in this bittersweet historical saga.

This tale follows the journey of 16-year-old Tommy Rushworth and his battle for survival after being kidnapped into the Parliamentary Army to fight against King Charles and the Royalist Army. The brutal winter, sickness, the battle against the Cavaliers and his endeavour to escape from their spies all add to Tommy’s misfortunes.

His father Thomas Rushworth, and his larrikin grandfather, John Hargreaves, race against time to find and save him from a war they wanted no part of. In Bradford, they fear for their lives until a mysterious stranger enlists their help.

Back in Haworth, William and Lucy, have their love story tested to the limit by the persecution of social class as Lucy’s father tries to prevent their marriage in the corrupt court of the times.

Set against the backdrop of the English Civil War of 1642 one can immerse themselves within the tale and discover the more colourful, candid details of what it was like to live in this rebellious time. Will Tommy make it home? Will Lucy and William’s love endure? There are no straight lines only twists, turns and intrigue until the very end.

