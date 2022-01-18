Submit Release
Wendy Hemingway, Georgia Data Analyst, Joins SurveyNow Software

Wendy Hemingway is an experienced GA data analyst and will be bringing her expertise to the online survey software firm.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurveyNow software announces Wendy Hemingway of Atlanta, Ga, will join their team as the Lead Data Analyst. Hemingway brings management and leadership skills from a career as a Senior Industry Analyst, responsible for supporting Research Analysts, Senior Analysts, and Research Directors to improve and standardize their excel models, supporting the input of data into a common database, and building and updating the next generation of Dashboards for clients and internal users.

As a leader in the SurveyNow data analyst, Wendy's experience along with her reputation within the public sector will allow the young startup to help build and launch new additional products to their already growing suite of online survey tools.

Wendy Hemingway has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that our clients face and she is an ideal fit to help lead our team, enhance our services, and continue our commitment to creating growth opportunities for our team in this space,” stated Thomas Greene, COO and board member of SurveyNow Software. "She is a very exciting addition to our team and we look forward to the experience she will bring to our team".

For more information about SurveyNow, visit https://surveynow.io

Wendy holds a BA in Mass Communication with concentrations in Media Studies and a minor in Hospitality from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Wendy holds a BA in Mass Communication with concentrations in Media Studies and a minor in Hospitality from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

For more information about Wendy Hemingway, visit https://www.wendykhemingway.com/

Theresa Bradley
SquareOne Digital, LLC
+1 347-508-0434
email us here
