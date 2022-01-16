Submit Release
Hoyer: American Jews Deserve to Feel Safe in Our Communities

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today in response to the hostage situation yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas:

“I am relieved that the hostages held yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel were freed and are safe, and I thank law enforcement for their successful efforts. This incident - like others before it in Pennsylvania, California, Kansas, and too many other places - is a stark reminder that antisemitism remains a serious threat in America today and is dangerously on the rise. Attacks and threats against Jews reflect a failure to recognize and overcome centuries-old intolerances, which are incompatible with our American ideals. American Jews deserve to feel safe in our communities, in our country, and in our national discourse; nothing can ever justify antisemitism or other forms of racism. It is tragic that any persecuted minority in this country should have to pay for armed security and live under the constant threat of violence against its houses of worship, schools, and other communal institutions. As Majority Leader, I will continue to ensure that the House does its part to stand against antisemitism in all its insidious forms and protects the safety of American Jews.”

Hoyer: American Jews Deserve to Feel Safe in Our Communities

