An Evening with Trey Taylor and Cathi Chamberlain in Support of McGovern for Congress Kick Off

Retired Navy Captain and Candidate for Congress is having a meet and greet fundraiser

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin "Mac" McGovern candidate for congress in Florida's 7th Congressional District is having a meet and greet Fundraiser on January 21st,2022. It will be held at the Veranda at Thorton Park 707 East Washington Street Orlando Florida.Mac Mcgovern is a retired Navy Captain with years of direct experience in DC and International leadership experience. Tired of the type of Republican Candidates we keep sending to DC McGovern had enough and is running on Integrity, Leadership and Experience.Come join others in hearing a candidate that does not want to go to DC and make noise, but work to produce measurable change and change the wrong direction the country is going in.Orlando, FL 32801