An Evening with Trey Taylor and Cathi Chamberlain in Support of McGovern for Congress Kick Off
A retired Navy Captain. Mac is the difference between doing the same thing with no real results, or finally elect someone that has a record of success. Mac will put the country and its citizens first.
Paid For And Approved by McGovern For Florida. Kevin ``MAC`` McGovern is a retired Captain of the US Navy. Use of military rank, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.
Retired Navy Captain and Candidate for Congress is having a meet and greet fundraiser
Mac Mcgovern is a retired Navy Captain with years of direct experience in DC and International leadership experience. Tired of the type of Republican Candidates we keep sending to DC McGovern had enough and is running on Integrity, Leadership and Experience.
Come join others in hearing a candidate that does not want to go to DC and make noise, but work to produce measurable change and change the wrong direction the country is going in.
Orlando, FL 32801
Kevin Mac McGovern
McGovern For Florida
+1 407-632-3718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook