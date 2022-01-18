IntriEnergy’s Patented D-ARK Anti-Reflective Coating Achieves Efficiency Milestone, Captures 99% of Sunlight
The achievement comes as eco-conscious investors help push the company’s equity crowdfunding campaign past the $450,000 mark.
IntriEnergy is Changing the Solar Equation”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntriEnergy Inc., a Naples-based solar technology company, has achieved a significant milestone in in the development of its patented D·ARK solar cell anti-reflective coating. This milestone moves the company one step closer to bringing this breakthrough innovation to market in the $150 billion global solar industry.
— IntriEnergy CEO Jackie Coffey
Anti-reflective coatings are applied to every solar cell during the manufacturing process. These coatings are critical to minimize reflection of sunlight. Solar cell anti-reflective coatings maximiz the number of photons that can be absorbed into the solar cell, where the photons are converted into energy. Today’s industry-standard anti-reflective coatings reduce reflectivity to approximately 10%, which means they allow the capture of 90% of the sun’s photons.
As a result of IntriEnergy’s latest phase of development, D·ARK was able to reduce the amount of reflected light to below 2%. IntriEnergy is continuing to refine the prototype with the goal of reaching near zero reflectivity of potential energy across an even wider range (400 – 1,100 nanometers) of the solar spectrum. This will allow IntriEnergy’s technology to capture the entire spectrum of sunlight, a major advancement in the solar industry.
“IntriEnergy’s novel anti-reflective coating is based on a diamond-like carbon structure that utilizes a simple one-step application, achieving near-zero reflectivity (99%) over the entire solar spectrum,” IntriEnergy’s Vice President of Product Development, Pere Soria said. “D·ARK has been engineered as a drop-in replacement, enabling the industry to increase energy output of their solar panels, while lowering the cost of manufacturing. D·ARK’s 10% increase in energy output is a significant step in improving the efficiency of a solar cell.”
IntriEnergy CEO, Jackie Coffey: “Our Research and Commercialization Team has been working diligently to develop our D·ARK pre-commercial prototypes in preparation for our introduction to the $150 billion global solar industry. The work underway was focused on the objective of achieving a broader sunlight spectrum, bringing the reflection of sunlight to below 2% and we are thrilled that we have achieved this significant technical milestone.”
About IntriEnergy, Inc:
IntriEnergy, a Florida-based renewable energy company, is advancing on a path to become a major participant in the global pursuit of climate change. The company has developed and patented a Technology Platform comprised of three innovative photovoltaic (PV) solar cell technologies, each providing a significant breakthrough in the solar industry. Combined, the IntriEnergy Platform yields 60% more energy output when applied to any solar cell. This results in the lowest cost source of energy generation, while providing twice the CO2 emission reductions, compared to today’s commercially available solar cells and panels.
