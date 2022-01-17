Elixinol Hemp CBD For Seniors - Calmness/Relaxation 2022 Product Review Released
Senior Affair, a leading online resource focused on senior living and wellness, has released a report showcasing the benefits of Elixinol CBD wellness products.
Everyone has a right to age at home gracefully. With so many new products and services available on the market, it can be hard to make the right decisions. This is where Senior Affair helps out.”10119 RICHARDSON COURT ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32825, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest review from Senior Affair discusses Elixinol's range of CBD products for seniors, allowing them to self-manage a variety of conditions common to the aging community. The review showcases Elixinol's daily balance tinctures, topicals, and other CBD products.
— Greg Wilson
Visit https://senioraffair.com/elixinol-cbd-review-2022-senior-affair for more information.
Senior Affair also showcases a wide range of organic wellness products including Elixinol's collection of functional CBD products that offer a wide range of benefits. Key benefits include positive mood support, relieving everyday stress, assisting in relaxation and improved sleep, and promoting joint health and mobility.
A leader in organic hemp wellness products Elixinol was founded in 2014 by hemp pioneers with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. The company offers science-backed products made from plants and handpicked natural ingredients — with a focus on wellness for people and the planet.
Elixinol’s bestselling Daily Balance capsules aid in calmness, relaxation, and a healthy mood. They are ideal for those uncertain about CBD serving sizes, as they contain exactly 15mg of CBD per capsule. The capsules are tasteless, odorless, vegan, and gluten-free. They contain a blend of MCT coconut oil and BCP oil - both ingredients chosen to aid in more efficient absorption.
Another Elixinol product recommended by Senior Affair is the Sleep Good Night capsules, which combine CBD with plant-sourced melatonin to support optimal sleep and promote calm and relaxation. Consistent sleep patterns are crucial for a strong immune system, to help minds de-stress, bodies to heal, and to support overall daily wellness. These capsules are specially formulated for seniors who may struggle to sleep.
In addition to wellness products for humans, Elixinol produces a collection of pet products made with quality USA- grown hemp - Calm Dog Chews, Mobility Dog Chews, and Everyday Dog Drops. Elixinol’s CBD pet collection is formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract and is safe, effective, and crafted with care to support the everyday health of canine companions.
Elixinol's award-winning products are made with high-quality, USA-grown hemp derived from supercritical CO2 extraction, the cleanest extraction method. Additionally, their products are third-party tested by independent ISO Certified labs, and results are published as Certificates of Analysis on their website. Elixinol is a certified member of the U.S. Hemp Authority and is an active member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.
According to a spokesperson for Senior Affair, "Everyone has a right to age at home gracefully. However, with so many new products and services available on the market, it can be hard to make the right decisions. This is where Senior Affair helps out."
Visit https://senioraffair.com/organic-wellness for more information about the latest CBD products for seniors.
Greg Wilson
Senior Affair
+1 323-632-3279
greg@senioraffair.com
Wellness For Seniors - A Look at Elixinol, Special Report Published