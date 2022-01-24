Israel Supreme Rabbincal Court Rabbi Yaakov Zamir Endorses Rabbi Yaron Reuven and New Book “Yasem Midbar L’Agam Mayim”

Rabbi Yaacov Zamir's Letter Supporting Rabbi Yaron Reuven and BeEzrat Hashem Inc. "Yasem Midbar L’Agam Mayim” (He Who Turns a Desert into a Lake of Water) By Rabbi Yaron Reuven

Organization BeEzrat Hashem Inc. receives blessing from Jerusalem Chief Dayan (judge). The new book is currently being distributed online and in print.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Jewish kiruv organization BeEzrat Hashem Inc. is now distributing Rabbi Yaron Reuven ’s new book “Yasem Midbar L’Agam Mayim” (He Who Turns a Desert into a Lake of Water). Rabbi Yaakov Zamir officially gives his recommendation for the book as well as the kiruv efforts of Rabbi Reuven. An English translation of the letter is as follows:Bs”dLetter of RecommendationI would like to give my warm blessing and recommendation to the holy and great organization called ‘BeEzrat Hashem Inc.’.This organization was founded in the year of 5776 (2016) by two golden treasures the genius and important Rabbis: Rabbi Yaron Reuven Shlit”a and Rabbi Efraim Kachlon Shlit”a.The Holy One, may His Name be blessed, gave them rhetorical skills, their mouth speaks as great things as pearls, and in this organization, they give Torah classes in Halacha, Haggadah weekly Torah portion.In addition, they give lectures on Judiasm and Mussar in Israel and abroad.Futhermore, they fight missionaries, printing and publishing holy books etc.As we know, how much our Sages praised and discussed at length the status and reward of the ones who engage in ‘Zikkuy HaRabim’ (Kiruv) as they said: The one who does ‘Zikkuy HaRabim’ is rewarded for the merit of the mitzvoth of everyone”. (Pirkei Avot 5:18)And even more, they said (Pirkei Avot 5:19): “Whoever does ‘Zikkuy HaRabim’, no sin will come to their hand.” And we know how great the reward is of the one who does ‘Zikkuy HaRabim’, absolutely amazing, and the Peleh Yoetz discussed it at length (Erech Mezake).Hence, I call out all our brethren of Israel to come help BeEzrat HaShem, and contribute significant monetary donations to their cause, to help the above-mentioned genius Rabbis so they can continue these holy activities with even greater strength.With divine assistance, they affect many Jews and bring them closer to Torah and Mitzvoth in pleasant ways and Baruch Hashem they are seeing fruits from their toil.Besides from giving lectures and Torah classes, they publish CD’s containing Torah classes, publish Halachic books, posters about Torah subjects, and Kiruv packages containing books and CD’s.In addition, ‘BeEzrat Hashem Inc.’ accompanies and guides people who undergo a conversion process, they teach and guide them throughout the whole journey, giving them emotional and at times financial support to help Ba’alei TeShuva and Righteous Converts to get closer to Torah and Mitzvoth.Further, the organization assists families of Avrechim (Torah Scholars) and poor families by having a food distribution before the Jewish Holidays.And all of those who help and support will be blessed from Heaven with all possible good, and Hashem will fulfill all of their requests for the good. Amen.I give my blessing to the genius rabbis Rabbi Yaron Reuven and Rabbi Efraim Kachlon Shlit”a. May Hashem give them the merit to continue more and more for many years in their holy activities to sanctify HaShem’s Name in public with good health and Heavenly Light until 120 years Amen.I take this opportunity to bless the genius Rabbi Yaron Reuven Shlit”a for the publishing of his new book named “Yasem Midbar L’Agam Mayim” (He Turns a Desert to a Lake of Water) containing Mussar talks about Torah and Mitzvoth.May Hashem give him the merit to continue to bring to light all of the Torah Chidushim that his soul received at Mount Sinai.With the Blessings of the Torah,Rabbi Yaakov Zamir – Chaver in the Supreme Rabbinical Court, Jerusalem.To download digital copy of the book Yasem Midbar L’Agam Mayim (in Hebrew): click here

