Types Of Braided Wigs And The Manufacturing Process By Express Braided Wigs

big braided wigs Knotless Braid Wig Express Wig Braids

There are many reasons why people wear braided wigs. This can be categorized into three major sections such as for convenience, cosmetic and prosthetic reasons.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why are wigs worn?There are many reasons why people wear braided wigs , but all reasons can be categorized into three major sections such as for convenience, cosmetic and prosthetic reasons.The use of wigs can be traced back as far as 100,000 years ago by anthropologists in France. They were also popular in Egypt by the ancient people who cut their hair short due to cleanliness and relief mostly from the desert heat. Those who could afford them wore wigs made out of sheep’s wool or human hair.Types Of Braided WigsReady To Ship Braided Wig also known as ready made or ready to wear braid wigs . These are wigs already made by default to a one size fit all head size. The base are usually stretchable and guarded around the edges are adjustable elastic band and hook combs to fit mostly all head sizes. They are made with both human hair and synthetic hair extension materials. Braided wigs are mostly handmade if purchased from a black owned company such as Express Wig Braids.Custom Made Braided Wig also known as made to fit or made to order braid wigs. In order to achieve the best fittings in a wig, one should go for this type of braided wigs. These are mostly handmade to a customer’s exact head measurement, style, color, length and other additions. They also come stretchy but not beyond the custom head size with other accessories that grips the base onto the head so that they are held in place by a suction fit.Production Of Braided Wig.It is obvious that the word braided was derived from braids. Braids are categorized as styles that falls under dividing a portion of hair into two to three equal sections to be interwoven into each other to form a whole piece of braid. However, braids comes in many styles, shapes and art form. They can also be made as twists, locs or cornrows. Below are the steps in manufacturing or producing a braided wig:-Depending on the style the wigmaker wants to make, the first step is to understand the style, pattern, shape, color, length and size.-The braider or wig maker should get all materials ready and prepare them for use. Materials such as the mannequin's head, lace hair material, wig cap if making a closure or frontal wig, braiding hair extensions, needle and thread, holding pins and clips, combs and brushes.-Wear the wig cap on the mannequin's head and sew the closure or frontal on the wig cap if one is making a closure or frontal braid wig. If one is making the braids on a full lace hair material, the wigmaker should wear the full lace hair material on the mannequin's head if making a full lace unit.-Divide the hair on the lace material into sections of the style of the braid while guarding them with hair clips.-Prepare the braiding hair extensions by picking out each hair for braiding.-Braid according to the art of the style.-Once braiding is completed, trim and steam the braids in hot water.-Allow the wig to dry out completely.-If the lace hair materials doesn't come with wig combs and an adjustable elastic band, have these accessories fixed inside the wig for more grip and fittings.Visit www. expresswigbraids. com for more information about braided wigs.

Braided Wigs For Black Women