MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S.A, January 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artes Electronics has started testing the alpha-version of the "Melanoma Warrior chat" App. The application will combine all the possibilities of online-chat , but it will be much more convenient, since access to operators - warriors with melanoma will be as simple as writing a message in a messenger. After testing the alpha version, the beta version of the Melanoma Warrior chat application can be downloaded from the App Store and Google PlayThe idea of creating such an application appeared after communicating with users of another product of Artes Electronics - the NOTA mole tracker, which helps to detect dangerous changes in a mole in just 20 seconds. These people are survivors who have won or are in treatment for melanoma.90% of skin cancer survivors (based on an independent survey) said that they lacked support from "equal" people, that is, patients with the same diagnosis. Especially in the first few days. According to them, at the moment of acceptance and awareness of the diagnosis, all people need is just to talk to someone from the warrior community to calm down and continue the treatment of skin cancer with new energy.During the fight against cancer, it is very important to create a support system and avoid social isolation. Those people who have already encountered melanoma can share their experience, help a person understand that he is not alone against a serious disease, and he has someone to turn to for advice or just a kind word.At the moment, an online-chat is in an active state, where 9 warriors from all over the world connected to it can maintain a conversation in 7 languages.Developed by a group of engineers and medical professionals, this device can detect the pathology of a mole in 20 seconds. In fact, its technology works by comparing the signal from a healthy patch of skin with that of suspected melanoma. Just scan the mole and let the neural network examine the data. As a very compact device, it’s great for use at home or elsewhere. Furthermore, the connected app allows to map the moles and keep track of them. Finally, the brand supports early diagnosis and traditional health care, sending a person to the doctor at the right time.

