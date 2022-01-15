Submit Release
RageMD and SaDiCi team up for a new single: Call Me

Single Cover art

Call Me cover art

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the music scene is perhaps as diverse as its ever been. It’s amazing to see that most artists are finally starting to blur the lines between different genres, adding new ideas to their sound and generally not being stuck in their usual comfort zone. This is one of the reason why collaborative tracks are awesome, and this is exactly the kind of magic RageMD and SaDiCi were able to harness with their most recent collaboration.

The single is titled “Call Me,” and it feels like a great showcase of the talent and chemistry of these artists. This new work represents the creativity and vision of both artists, highlighting the pair’s willingness to take chances and try new ideas for the sake of a great song. RageMD and SaDiCi’s music should be right up your alley if you do enjoy the sound of artists such as Frank Ocean, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. Much like the aforementioned talents, RageMD and SaDiCi share a deep focus on great songwriting and honest lyrics, combining the energy of a rap flow with the great melodic touch of modern neo-soul and R&B.

https://music.ragemd.me/callme

