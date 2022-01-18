Agricultural Insurance Market to Reach USD 65090 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% | Valuates Reports
Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percentBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Insurance Market
The global Agricultural Insurance market size is projected to reach USD 65090 Million by 2027, from USD 45170 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.
Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.
Agricultural Insurance Market Share
Global Agricultural Insurance key players include PICC, Zurich, Chubb, Sompo, QBE, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Crop/MPCI is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Agencies, followed by Brokers.
Agricultural Insurance Market Segmentation
By Type
• Crop/MPCI
• Crop/Hail
• Livestock
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Bancassurance
• Digital & Direct Channel
• Broker
• Agency
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
By Companies
• PICC
• Zurich
• Chubb
• Sompo
• QBE
• China United Property Insurance
• Agriculture Insurance Company of India
• AXA
• American Financial Group
• Everest Re Group
• Tokio Marine
• Prudential
• AIG
• Farmers Mutual Hail
• New India Assurance
• SCOR
