Agricultural Insurance Market to Reach USD 65090 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% | Valuates Reports

Agricultural insurance market size

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agricultural Insurance Market The global Agricultural Insurance market size is projected to reach USD 65090 Million by 2027, from USD 45170 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19J276/Global_Agricultural_Insurance_Market Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.Agricultural Insurance Market ShareGlobal Agricultural Insurance key players include PICC, Zurich, Chubb, Sompo, QBE, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Crop/MPCI is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Agencies, followed by Brokers.View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19J276/global-agricultural-insurance Agricultural Insurance Market SegmentationBy Type• Crop/MPCI• Crop/Hail• Livestock• OthersBy Distribution Channel• Bancassurance• Digital & Direct Channel• Broker• AgencyBy Region• North America• US.• Canada• Europe• Germany• France• UK.• Italy• Russia• Nordic• Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• Southeast Asia• India• Australia• Rest of Asia• Latin America• Mexico• Brazil• Rest of Latin America• Middle East & Africa• Turkey• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Rest of MEABy Companies• PICC• Zurich• Chubb• Sompo• QBE• China United Property Insurance• Agriculture Insurance Company of India• AXA• American Financial Group• Everest Re Group• Tokio Marine• Prudential• AIG• Farmers Mutual Hail• New India Assurance• SCORInquire for Customised Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-19J276/Global_Agricultural_Insurance_Market Similar Reports:1. Crop Insurance Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-3B413/crop-insurance 2. Agricultural Reinsurance Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37R1694/global-agriculture-reinsurance 3. Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20F2494/global-index-based-agricultural-insurance 4. Agricultural Animal Insurance Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16O2688/global-agricultural-animal-insurance