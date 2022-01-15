Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Officer 1.14.22

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on the death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos:

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Officer Fernando Arroyos to a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with during this time. Officer Arroyos died a hero and his selfless bravery will never be forgotten.”

On January 10, Officer Arroyos was shot and killed as he took police action when three men attempted to rob him at gunpoint while he and his girlfriend were house hunting in unincorporated Los Angeles. Officer Arroyo directed his girlfriend to safety as the men opened fire on him. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officer Arroyos, 27, served with the Los Angeles Police Department for three years and was assigned to the Olympic Division. He is survived by his parents and girlfriend.

In honor of Officer Arroyos, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

