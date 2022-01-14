Lacson Names Cabinet Members, Economic Managers Who Can Help PH Recovery

Submit Release
Some Cabinet members and economic managers who served under the administration of the late President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III can play a key role in helping the country get back on its feet.

Partido Reporma Chairman and standard-bearer Senator Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Friday that some of them have good track records in addressing the humongous problems of the country.

"The late President Aquino had his share of good, capable Cabinet members and economic managers from where a pool may be created to get the country back on its feet - Rene Almendras, Babes Singson, Kim Henares, Johnny Santos, Sonny Coloma, Arsi Balisacan - to name some of them," he said on his Twitter account.

Lacson has worked with members of the Aquino Cabinet, having served as Presidential Adviser for Rehabilitation and Recovery from late 2013 to early 2015.

During the Aquino administration, Almendras served as Cabinet Secretary while Rogelio "Babes" Singson served as head of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Juan Santos headed the Social Security System.

Kim Henares served as head of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and is now part of Lacson's think tank, while Herminio "Sonny" Coloma headed the Presidential Communications Operations Office. Arsenio Balisacan headed the National Economic and Development Authority.

Lacson is prioritizing good governance should he win the presidential race in May. He intends to do this through a combination of efficient revenue collection, and a crackdown on corruption via stern discipline and leadership by example.

