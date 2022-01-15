ToughASIA Appoints Iskandar Shahril as Head of International Business Development
Iskandar to Lead Collaboration in Asia and Oceania
I am confident that Iskandar’s experiences in the global market will lead the company to greater heights”KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ToughASIA, one of Malaysia’s leading English sports news portals, is set to expand its coverage on mass sporting events in Asia and Oceania and has appointed Iskandar Shahril to lead this international initiative. Started in 2014, ToughASIA has been the primary news resource for the triathlon, duathlon, running and cycling communities in Malaysia.
— Yeow Mei Jyn, Editor in Chief of ToughASIA
While COVID-19 has made a huge impact on the mass sports events industry in the last two years, the general population in many countries have become more conscious of their health needs and thus leads to growth of these sporting communities. Mass sports events are also beginning to make a comeback in a calibrated way, ensuring a safe environment for participants, volunteers and organisers.
In 2022, ToughASIA seeks to explore partnership and collaboration opportunities with brands and industry players, starting with ASEAN and Oceania. It will also expand into the trail running, swimming, adventure and obstacle racing communities.
“ToughASIA has been engaging the local sporting communities since day one. With health and sports trends growing in the last few years, the time is ripe for us to engage the communities regionally. I am confident that Iskandar’s experiences in the global market will lead the company to greater heights,” said Yeow Mei Jyn, Editor in Chief of ToughASIA.
With more than 20 years of wide-ranging experiences in marketing, business development and public relations functions in the sports tourism and automotive industries, Iskandar will lead these efforts from his base in Singapore. His experiences included leading the Manchester United jersey sponsorship by Chevrolet for Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa, bringing L'Etape by Tour de France brand into Indonesia and consulting for tourism boards in the region.
“Mass participation sports are slowly - but surely - making a comeback since the pandemic started. I look forward to reconnecting with my regional industry network to collaborate in this exciting next chapter of ToughASIA”, added Iskandar.
Among the brands that ToughASIA have collaborated with included IRONMAN Malaysia, COROS, ASICS,Garmin, Powerman Asia Duathlon Championships and PERKESO. Please visit https://toughasia.com/ for more information.
