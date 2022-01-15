Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of Newton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the 1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Terrance Darren Barfield, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

