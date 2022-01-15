Watershed Grant Program Now Accepting Applications

The 2022 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state's lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Friday, February 11, 2022.

Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include invasive species education, shoreline vegetation restoration and the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.

For 2022, $70,000 is available to fund three categories of projects. The three categories and the maximum amount for each project type are: education and outreach ($5,000), planning, assessment, inventory, monitoring ($3,500) and on-the-ground implementation ($10,000).

Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by legislature and funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.

"When Vermonters purchase a Conservation License Plate, they're helping protect healthy streams and lakes as well as conserving wildlife and important habitats for future generations," said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Proceeds from the sale of Conservation License Plates fund the Watershed Grants program and help support the Fish and Wildlife Department's Nongame Wildlife Fund."

The Watershed Grants application guide and application forms are available on the web at: https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/grants/co-opportunities The application process has changed from past years.

Applications for the Vermont Conservation License Plate are available on the Department of Motor Vehicles website: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/get-involved/donate/conservation-license-p...

For Immediate Release: January 11, 2022 Media Contact: Will Eldridge (802) 585-4499