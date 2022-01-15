Third cruise line signs port agreement with State of Hawaii

Main, News Posted on Jan 14, 2022 in Harbors News

The World Residences at Sea inks agreement with multiple state agencies

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division announces the execution of a third port agreement with a cruise line to resume sailing in Hawaiian waters.

The World Residences at Sea joins Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) to formalize health and safety protocols for cruise line operations in the State of Hawaii.

Per the CDC order (copy available at https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/covid19-cruiseships.html) expiring on January 15, cruise lines with capacity to carry more than 250 persons (combined passenger and crew) and itineraries including overnight stays are required to have a formal port agreement with local port and health authorities. The port agreement must include:

Medical agreement outlining evacuation of passengers or crew in need of care

Housing agreement should quarantine or isolation of passengers or crew be needed

Acknowledgement of the public health response resources of the local jurisdictions and vaccination strategies implemented by the cruise lines to minimize risk of spread of COVID-19

The signed port agreements will apply until superseded by a new agreement regardless of expiration of the CDC order. The agreement also allows the State to suspend, rescind, or amend the document at any time in case of changing situations. Counties may also implement additional restrictions at any time.

The agreement requires each ship to have on-board testing and medical staff to ensure proper prevention, mitigation, and response protocols and training. Additionally, cruise lines have committed to full vaccination rates in addition to pre-board testing and onboard safety and cleaning protocols.

The State of Hawaii will be requiring participation in the State’s Safe Travels digital platform to upload proof of vaccination or negative test results for cruise lines arriving in Hawaii from outside the state. Safe Travels participation will not apply to cruise lines sailing interisland.

Notification of signed port agreements will be made through the HDOT website and social media accounts prior to the first confirmed sailings.

