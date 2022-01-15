House Democrats Pass Legislation to Protect Americans’ Sacred Right to Vote

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats continued our work in the fight for voting rights by passing the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which represents some of the boldest, most consequential voting reforms in a generation. As Republicans attempt to suppress the vote and pass restrictive measures through statehouses across the country, I was glad to bring voting rights legislation that would protect access to the ballot by reauthorizing key parts of the Voting Rights Act, and protect our democracy by undermining the influence of dark money and limiting partisan gerrymandering to the Floor. I am pleased this legislation passed the House, and urge my colleagues in the Senate to remove the remove the filibuster and find a path forward to protect our democracy. House Democrats remain dedicated to ensuring Americans can cast their votes without hindrance and share equally in the making of our laws and in the shaping of our future.

In addition, I was proud to bring to the Floor the Guard and Reserve G.I. Bill Parity Act, and see this legislation pass with bipartisan support. This bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Levin, would expand eligibility for post-9/11 G.I. Bill educational benefits to members of the National Guard and the Reserves to ensure every day in uniform counts for these vital benefits.

Finally, in addition to our legislative priorities this work period, I remain focused on ensuring we can fund the government well before the current Continuing Resolution expires on February 18. I have long been a proponent of working to reach omnibus agreements which fund government annually, allowing federal agencies to plan their budgets for the year ahead. That is especially true for the Pentagon, where the lack of a full year appropriations bill threatens our national security. House Democrats have done our job, as we passed the majority of our appropriations bills in July of 2021. I continue to urge Senate Republicans to come to the table and work with Democrats to ensure we can fund government and avoid a harmful shutdown.

