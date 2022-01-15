More about Barrow County Woman Arrested in Death of Arcade Child

Submit Release
Arcade, GA (January 14, 2022) – On Friday, January 14, 2022, the GBI arrested Sugey Castro-Solis, age 24, of Barrow County, for Felony Murder related to the death of a 23 month old child in Arcade, GA.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, Arcade Police responded to a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive child and asked the GBI for assistance in the investigation. The child was transported to the hospital and later died. Castro-Solis was the caretaker of the child at the time 911 was called.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

